Columbus, OH

Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conference

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AG43m_0iVAao9000
Ohio State will look towards their bye week to address injury concerns and other potential areas of concern as they push into the back half of their season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes are on a bye week after earning six-straight wins to start the season, and head coach Ryan Day is already looking to maintain momentum once No. 2 Ohio State retakes the football field.

Day said Tuesday the Buckeyes practice three times this week, allowing them “to get a few guys healthy” before they “keep grinding” in the second half of the season.

“I think it does come out at a good time,” Day said. “There’s times where you start to get into a rhythm, and then you don’t want that bye week. I don’t know if that’s the case here.”

Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye reflected on the Buckeyes’ first-half start in which they claimed three Big Ten victories, the latest serving as their first road game and a 49-20 win at Michigan State Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from the coaching trio as Ohio State remains idle during Week 7.

Day hopes time off can ‘pay off’ for several injured Buckeyes

Ohio State began the season with four players on its pregame status report before defeating then-No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 Sept. 3.

The Buckeyes’ status report reached double-figures in each of the five games since the season opener.

Notably, third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed the previous three games due to a leg injury he suffered against the Fighting Irish. He caught two passes against Toledo Week 3 but has been held out of game action in recent weeks.

The running backs room is also seeing its share of injury woes, as third-year Miyan Williams missed Saturday’s game at Michigan State just one week after scoring a program record-tying five rushing touchdowns against Rutgers. Second-year ball-carrier TreVeyon Henderson returned after missing the game against the Scarlet Knights but saw limited action in the second half against the Spartans after his first carry in the third quarter.

Day said the Buckeyes have “had some stress” in a number of position groups, such as cornerback and running back, which forced them to turn to other contributors.

“I have been proud of the guys who have had to step up,” Day said. “Our depth has been challenged in different positions, and we’ve responded pretty well. Hopefully that can pay off here in these last six games of the regular season.”

Knowles, defense have schemes ‘not shown yet’

Through six games, Ohio State has met Day’s preseason expectations of being a top-10 defense, standing No. 7 in the NCAA for total defense behind an average of 253.5 yards allowed per game.

Knowles, on the other hand, still has a few tricks up his sleeve.

The Buckeyes are No. 4 in the Big Ten in total defense. Ahead of Ohio State includes Michigan, which will venture to Columbus for the first time since 2018 come Nov. 26.

Knowles said he prefers to “think weeks in advance” when installing new concepts defensively, opting for a progressive application of new ideas. His concept of four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs has largely found success as well as the continued display of the “Jack” hybrid linebacker.

Knowles hinted at new defensive looks once Ohio State wraps up its bye week.

“There are things that we’ve installed that we have not shown yet,” Knowles said. “I don’t think it’s best if you install something that week and put it in the game. Sometimes you need to do that, but I’d much rather think ahead.”

Frye: ‘Situational awareness’ key to offensive line’s strong start

Ohio State ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in rushing offense, averaging 228 yards per game on the ground.

On a similar note, the Buckeyes are fifth in the NCAA in sacks allowed with four, protecting third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud well enough for him to lead college football with a 207.57 passing efficiency.

Frye said “situational awareness” has been among the integral skills he’s helped the Buckeyes improve during his first season with the program. His success is translating since his arrival from UCLA, where he oversaw back-to-back rushing offenses finishing in the top 14 among college programs during the last two seasons.

Over the first half of the campaign, Frye said he’s helped Buckeye offensive linemen develop a sharper understanding of why they do what they do, saying they’re “growing every week.”

“The information of why we’re calling, what we’re calling, when we call it, what to look for. They’ve continued to grow in that area,” Frye said. “Whereas, it’s just not another play, whether it be an inside zone, an outside zone, a quick game of slide protection, but when we’re calling it, what area of the field, what the situation on the clock is. They’ve done a really good job of kind of registering that, which has helped.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2268 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutout

Graduate Grace Kim focuses on the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 21 Ohio State field hockey team pulled off the upset, beating No. 5 Iowa 2-0 behind goals from senior midfielder Leanne Bough and senior forward Sarah Charley at Buckeye Varsity Field on Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink night

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday night. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A hat trick from sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich, two goals from senior forward Emma Sears and a goal from senior forward Kayla Fischer helped push No. 20 Ohio State past Maryland (2-7-5, 1-6-0 Big Ten) by a score of 7-0 Thursday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third time

Fans at a previous Taylor Party light up the room with their phones. Credit: Courtesy of Steve Soboslai. Founded in Pittsburgh, the Taylor Party — an event that travels across the country and allows Taylor Swift fans to come together and enjoy songs from her discography — will be held at Newport Music Hall Oct. 14 for its third time in Columbus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given

Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
26 comments
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State prepares for pivotal weekend against two top-5 Big Ten teams

The Ohio State field hockey team will host Iowa Friday and Northwestern Sunday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State looks to extend its four-game win streak this weekend and force its way into the Big Ten Tournament against two conference opponents.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConn

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team continues its non-conference schedule when it travels to Hartford, Connecticut, this weekend for a top-25 battle of unbeatens against No. 17 UConn.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchup

Ohio State travelled to Minnesota Wednesday in a matchup against the Gophers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to five games after traveling to No. 10 Minnesota and sweeping the match Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against Maryland

The Ohio State women’s soccer team (8-2-3) will welcome Maryland Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six games when it hosts Maryland on Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story

Women’s Ice Hockey: Maltais brings gold medal experience back to Ohio State

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) participated in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship — and she won gold medals at all three competitions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendors

Food vendors in the Short North and University District may face new regulations including reduced operation times and set-up location restrictions. Credit: Beka Cagle | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Top 10 best albums to listen to this fall

“Clean” was released by Soccer Mommy in 2018 and is considered one of the best fall albums. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern Reporter. If you’re anything like me, you probably have about 20 different Spotify playlists, each with its own bundle of songs tailored to a specific “feeling.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Ann Arbor on Tuesday in a matchup against Michigan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. On a rainy night in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Michigan and poured in the goals for a 3-1 win at University of Michigan Soccer Stadium Tuesday.

Read full story
Hillsboro, OH

Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison

Tres Genco, a native of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Chase Meola’s family file lawsuit against Phi Kappa Psi, Ohio State near anniversary of his death

Parents of Chase Meola, a fifth-year in marketing who was shot and killed in October 2020, are suing Phi Kappa Si in U.S. District Court. Credit: Courtesy of Ris Twigg. The family of an Ohio State student who was shot and killed outside a fraternity house party in October 2020 filed two separate lawsuits this week against the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and Ohio State, arguing they failed to take action to keep students safe.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Cross Country: ‘Having fun with it’: How Mason Vergote became head coach of Ohio State cross country

Despite never expecting to coach, Sara Mason Vergote, head coach of the Ohio State Cross Country Team, has found success with the Buckeyes. Credit: Ohio State Athletics Department.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student organization looks to spread awareness of human trafficking to medical students and improve victim identification

With the goal of raising awareness to sex trafficking for medical students, In Safe Hands is a student organization that addresses stigmas and myths about sex trafficking victims for future medical students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State to house replica of the George Washington Carver Science Park at university airport

Ohio State will be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research after being selected by Voyager Space. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Voyager Space , an American science program based in Denver, has selected Ohio State to be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research.

Read full story

Ohio State establishes Tropical Medicine Research Center of Eastern Africa in collaboration with NIAID

Combating the spread of the parasitic disease leishmaniasis, Ohio State combined forces with researchers worldwide. Credit: Dr. Abhay Satoskar. Ohio State combined forces with international researchers to combat the spread of a parasitic disease through a virtual Tropical Medicine Research Center in East Africa, co-principal investigator Dr. Abhay Satoskar said.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experience

Junior Nathan Holty is a member of the Ohio State Men’s Swimming and Diving team as well as a member of the LGBTQIA+. Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics. For junior men’s swimmer Nathan Holty, the two most prominent pieces of his identity are being a swimmer and gay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy