Columbus, OH

Ohio State to house replica of the George Washington Carver Science Park at university airport

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MTUQ_0iVAanGH00
Ohio State will be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research after being selected by Voyager Space. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Voyager Space , an American science program based in Denver, has selected Ohio State to be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research.

John Horack, Neil Armstrong chair in aerospace policy at Ohio State, said in about one year, construction will begin at the Ohio State University Airport on a terrestrial analog — a ground replica — of the George Washington Carver Science Park, which currently operates on the International Space Station.

“There are other science parks that do space research but aren’t dedicated solely to space research,” Horack said. “The George Washington Carver Science Park, which is the name chosen by Nanoracks and Voyager, is the first space research park, and it will also be therefore the first that has a component in space and on the Earth.”

Horack said Voyager Space — which was founded in 2019 specializes in space infrastructure and technology — is funding the building. Although a final design of the project does not yet exist, he said he estimates the facility will be around 20,000 square feet.

Voyager selected Team Ohio’s proposal — a collaboration of Ohio State, JobsOhio, One Columbus and the state of Ohio — because of Ohio’s history with aviation and many engineering students and professionals, according to a Sept. 19 Voyager press release .

“Ohio is the birthplace of aviation and has a deep-rooted history in aerospace and defense innovation,” Dylan Taylor , Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space, said. “Company researchers, operators, visionaries, and space change makers in Ohio will have the ability to influence and inspire organizations pursuing aerospace research and development and we are thrilled to be partnering with Team Ohio on this exciting project.”

Spencer Christian, a master’s student in aerospace engineering, said the ground replica and laboratory will allow students and faculty at Ohio State to conduct tests within the station.

Horack said these ground experiments are vital to conducting research in space.

“Before you ever fly anything in space, there is a tremendous amount that gets done on the ground, and you try to do that work in the highest-fidelity environment you can, so that you don’t have very many things that are different when you get to space,” Horack said.

Horack said research in the facility will include astrophysics, biotechnology, agriculture and psychology.

“These are all things that go on today in space, and that’s the beauty of space research,” Horack said. “Space is actually a really unique laboratory in which you can do many, many different kinds of research.”

Horack said this science park will give people from the Midwest the opportunity to stay close to home while working in space research.

“The opportunity to work in space-based research right on campus without having to take a flight to California or some place like that is important,” Horack said. “Many students that we educate, they then have to move away to pursue their dream.”

Horack said the facility at the airport is expected to be ready in 2025, but until then, the project will be based out of the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences building.

Christian said the science park is a great opportunity because it will give him the chance to help with experiments, get exposed to potential projects and work with various companies and industry professionals.

“It definitely sways me to stay here longer at Ohio State and possibly pursue another degree, just because there’s so many opportunities to get involved and pursue further research with the science park,” Christian said.

Horack said housing this project at Ohio State will bring new opportunities to the area.

“The world is moving in a direction where investments in this part of the country at places like Ohio State make a lot of sense,” Horack said. “I think it’s going to create new jobs, new companies, new industries, new technologies, new products, all of the above. That’s what innovation does.”



Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2268 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutout

Graduate Grace Kim focuses on the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 21 Ohio State field hockey team pulled off the upset, beating No. 5 Iowa 2-0 behind goals from senior midfielder Leanne Bough and senior forward Sarah Charley at Buckeye Varsity Field on Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink night

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday night. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A hat trick from sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich, two goals from senior forward Emma Sears and a goal from senior forward Kayla Fischer helped push No. 20 Ohio State past Maryland (2-7-5, 1-6-0 Big Ten) by a score of 7-0 Thursday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third time

Fans at a previous Taylor Party light up the room with their phones. Credit: Courtesy of Steve Soboslai. Founded in Pittsburgh, the Taylor Party — an event that travels across the country and allows Taylor Swift fans to come together and enjoy songs from her discography — will be held at Newport Music Hall Oct. 14 for its third time in Columbus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given

Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
26 comments
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State prepares for pivotal weekend against two top-5 Big Ten teams

The Ohio State field hockey team will host Iowa Friday and Northwestern Sunday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State looks to extend its four-game win streak this weekend and force its way into the Big Ten Tournament against two conference opponents.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConn

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team continues its non-conference schedule when it travels to Hartford, Connecticut, this weekend for a top-25 battle of unbeatens against No. 17 UConn.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchup

Ohio State travelled to Minnesota Wednesday in a matchup against the Gophers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to five games after traveling to No. 10 Minnesota and sweeping the match Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against Maryland

The Ohio State women’s soccer team (8-2-3) will welcome Maryland Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six games when it hosts Maryland on Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story

Women’s Ice Hockey: Maltais brings gold medal experience back to Ohio State

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) participated in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship — and she won gold medals at all three competitions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendors

Food vendors in the Short North and University District may face new regulations including reduced operation times and set-up location restrictions. Credit: Beka Cagle | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Top 10 best albums to listen to this fall

“Clean” was released by Soccer Mommy in 2018 and is considered one of the best fall albums. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern Reporter. If you’re anything like me, you probably have about 20 different Spotify playlists, each with its own bundle of songs tailored to a specific “feeling.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Ann Arbor on Tuesday in a matchup against Michigan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. On a rainy night in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Michigan and poured in the goals for a 3-1 win at University of Michigan Soccer Stadium Tuesday.

Read full story
Hillsboro, OH

Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison

Tres Genco, a native of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Chase Meola’s family file lawsuit against Phi Kappa Psi, Ohio State near anniversary of his death

Parents of Chase Meola, a fifth-year in marketing who was shot and killed in October 2020, are suing Phi Kappa Si in U.S. District Court. Credit: Courtesy of Ris Twigg. The family of an Ohio State student who was shot and killed outside a fraternity house party in October 2020 filed two separate lawsuits this week against the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and Ohio State, arguing they failed to take action to keep students safe.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Cross Country: ‘Having fun with it’: How Mason Vergote became head coach of Ohio State cross country

Despite never expecting to coach, Sara Mason Vergote, head coach of the Ohio State Cross Country Team, has found success with the Buckeyes. Credit: Ohio State Athletics Department.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conference

Ohio State will look towards their bye week to address injury concerns and other potential areas of concern as they push into the back half of their season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student organization looks to spread awareness of human trafficking to medical students and improve victim identification

With the goal of raising awareness to sex trafficking for medical students, In Safe Hands is a student organization that addresses stigmas and myths about sex trafficking victims for future medical students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story

Ohio State establishes Tropical Medicine Research Center of Eastern Africa in collaboration with NIAID

Combating the spread of the parasitic disease leishmaniasis, Ohio State combined forces with researchers worldwide. Credit: Dr. Abhay Satoskar. Ohio State combined forces with international researchers to combat the spread of a parasitic disease through a virtual Tropical Medicine Research Center in East Africa, co-principal investigator Dr. Abhay Satoskar said.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experience

Junior Nathan Holty is a member of the Ohio State Men’s Swimming and Diving team as well as a member of the LGBTQIA+. Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics. For junior men’s swimmer Nathan Holty, the two most prominent pieces of his identity are being a swimmer and gay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy