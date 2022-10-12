Opinion: Top 10 best albums to listen to this fall

“Clean” was released by Soccer Mommy in 2018 and is considered one of the best fall albums. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern Reporter

If you’re anything like me, you probably have about 20 different Spotify playlists, each with its own bundle of songs tailored to a specific “feeling.”

Entering the autumn months, we leave behind the upbeat sounds of summer and transition to the chill and relaxed sounds of the fall season.

With that being said, it only seems fitting for me to discuss my personal top-10 albums that “feel” like fall on heavy rotation this season.

“Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones” by The Neighbourhood

Released in 2020, this album was made to be a “fall” album. Starting off with “Stargazing,” the song gives the listener a fast-paced vibe, making it a great first listen. Further into the album, the song “Pretty Boy” allows for a more heartfelt listen, as its lyrics cater to the feeling of love. Ending with “Middle of Somewhere,” the listener reverts back to the sadder parts of the album, which provides variety throughout its duration. The songs’ comforting lyrics make for a great listen on a fall day.

“Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac

This is my favorite Fleetwood Mac album. With iconic songs such as “Dreams” and “The Chain,” most people are familiar with at least one song from this album. Due to the album’s longevity and imprint on pop culture, its songs give the listener a sense of comfort and nostalgia.

“Peripheral Vision” by Turnover

The best way to describe this album is a collection of love songs. Most, if not all, of the songs on this album talk about love in some way. With the song “Like Slow Disappearing” referencing what it feels like to be in love in “early October,” this album is tailor-made for a nice, crisp fall day.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

There was absolutely no competition when picking “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as the album that “felt” the most like fall in her discography. As many people remember, Taylor Swift re-released her “Red” album in November 2021, making the start of the winter months a rollercoaster for Swifties. The mixture of her upbeat songs, such as “We are Never Getting Back Together” and her sadder songs — such as “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” — gives listeners both the melancholic and joyful feelings of fall.

“Hozier” by Hozier

As Hozier’s debut album, these songs give the listener a sense of nostalgia, with the first song on the album “Take Me To Church” reaching nearly two billion streams on Spotify since 2014. Throughout the album, Hozier’s folk-style voice and instrumentals bring in the calm and comforting sounds of fall.

“Changes” by Vacations

Released in 2018, this album has some of the most fall-feeling instrumentals I have ever heard, although the vocals are equally amazing. In almost every song, but specifically in “Telephone” and “Soft,” both the guitar and slow-beat drums backing up the lyrics cause this album to feel so mellow it makes for easy listening.

“Goose Bumps” by Boyscotts

This is probably one of the most sad-sounding albums on this list. With the lyrics in the songs “Lake House” referencing death, and “Blonde Blood” referencing the longing feeling to be with someone, this album sets a melancholic tone that goes hand in hand with the change of season.

“When We Were Friends” by The Backseat Lovers

This album, like some of the others mentioned before, has a solid mixture of soft and upbeat songs, allowing the listener to get a lot out of the listening experience. The songs “Olivia” and “Dugout” provide a gloomy tone someone might want to listen to on a chilly day, while the songs “Kilby Girl” and “Maple Syrup” give others a more cheerful feeling.

“Clean” by Soccer Mommy

Released in 2018, this album is also love-centric, with most of the songs’ lyrics describing the feeling of wanting to be with someone. The album’s soft-toned songs like “Wildflowers” and “Blossom (Wasting All My Time)” show the emotional side of Soccer Mommy, and the more upbeat songs like ”Skin” and ”Cool” give more energy while still maintaining emotional depth.

“Sportswear” by Hot Flash Heat Wave

This album, compared to the others, is probably the most upbeat album on the list. Some songs on this album, such as “2 Birds” and “The Void,” have the ’80s feel to them that always carries a level of familiarity. This album is definitely something to listen to when walking around campus and the whimsical nature of each song makes for an amazing listen.