A $15 million donation from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation helps fund new Biomedical and Materials Engineering Complex

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0Oqr_0iTrRyXy00
The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation donated $15 million to Ohio State, planning to help complete the design and construction of a new Biomedical and Materials Engineering Complex on campus. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter

The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation announced Sept. 30 that it would give the university $15 million to help complete the design and construction of the new Biomedical and Materials Engineering Complex on campus.

Michael Hagenberger, associate dean for Facilities and Capital Planning, said as part of the final phase of the $90 million Gateway to Engineering project, the program plans to renovate MacQuigg Laboratories and connect it to the new BMEC in place of the now-demolished Watts Hall.

Hagenberger said the new complex will serve to update the out-of-date facilities currently in use to create desirable spaces focused on student and faculty collaboration.

“Back in the day, we weren’t worried about lighting and natural light and collaboration space and making a place where people wanted to spend some time,” Hagenberger said.

Hagenberger said the first phase of the project — which cost $59.1 million and was completed in 2020 — saw Mars G. Fontana Laboratories and old Koffolt Laboratories receive complete renovations with a 20,000-square-foot addition. He said both phases have an emphasis on bringing multiple engineering departments together to foster collaboration and community.

“If we put them in the same place, and they run across each other in the hallway, and they sit down and have a conversation, the likelihood that they would collaborate on projects and bring up more innovative research is there,” Hagenberger said. “We wanted to model that with the students.”

Hagenberger said the second phase will be 136,000 square feet, totaling 260,000 square feet for both phases. He said the goal is to start construction of the new facility in the spring or early summer, so students can begin using the building by 2025.

President of the Knowlton Foundation and Ohio State alumnus John Lindberg said Austin E. Knowlton — who founded the foundation in 1981 — graduated from Ohio State with an architectural engineering degree in 1931.

“[Knowlton] built 600 major buildings in Ohio, a lot of them on campuses,” Lindberg said. “He did a lot of work for colleges and universities in Ohio. And he always thought that, you know, education was key to his success and key to other people’s success, and so he really wanted to support higher education.”

Lindberg said the foundation has given more to Ohio State than any other college or university, and they are the largest donor to the College of Engineering with nearly $50 million in gifts.

“We have a good relationship with Ohio State, and our plan is to continue our partnership with Ohio State for the foreseeable future,” Lindberg said.

Hagenberger said the Gateway to Engineering project’s name comes from the plan to establish the new BMEC as a central area of the college.

“Every single engineering student at Ohio State will go through that building, and we’ve co-located it with the new administrative offices for the college,” Hagenberger said. “We’ve kind of outgrown our current facility.”

Hagenberger said the project is funded mostly by the state and the university but still has a $20 million development goal that is filled by gifts, donations and other contributions.

“The building doesn’t happen without them, right? And so, every single project needs what we call a champion donor, and they were the champion donor for this,” Hagenberger said. “And so, 15 of the 20 is a pretty big chunk to take out of that goal.”

Hagenberger said the BMEC will feature multiple different collaboration lounges to give students a variety of study and work environments to choose from.

“We’re seeing a big difference between where people are doing their work post-COVID as opposed to pre-COVID,” Hagerberget said. “The question was: how do we entice students to stay there?”

Hagenberger said the BMEC can get younger kids excited about science, engineering and becoming an Ohio State student through summer K-12 programs.

“We want to recruit the next generation of engineers and scientists,” Hagenberger said. “Why do I want 15,000 square feet to sit empty when I could start thinking about ‘What is the program that we could do that benefits the community, benefits Ohio, benefits the university?’”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2268 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutout

Graduate Grace Kim focuses on the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 21 Ohio State field hockey team pulled off the upset, beating No. 5 Iowa 2-0 behind goals from senior midfielder Leanne Bough and senior forward Sarah Charley at Buckeye Varsity Field on Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink night

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday night. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A hat trick from sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich, two goals from senior forward Emma Sears and a goal from senior forward Kayla Fischer helped push No. 20 Ohio State past Maryland (2-7-5, 1-6-0 Big Ten) by a score of 7-0 Thursday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third time

Fans at a previous Taylor Party light up the room with their phones. Credit: Courtesy of Steve Soboslai. Founded in Pittsburgh, the Taylor Party — an event that travels across the country and allows Taylor Swift fans to come together and enjoy songs from her discography — will be held at Newport Music Hall Oct. 14 for its third time in Columbus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given

Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
26 comments
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State prepares for pivotal weekend against two top-5 Big Ten teams

The Ohio State field hockey team will host Iowa Friday and Northwestern Sunday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State looks to extend its four-game win streak this weekend and force its way into the Big Ten Tournament against two conference opponents.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConn

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team continues its non-conference schedule when it travels to Hartford, Connecticut, this weekend for a top-25 battle of unbeatens against No. 17 UConn.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchup

Ohio State travelled to Minnesota Wednesday in a matchup against the Gophers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to five games after traveling to No. 10 Minnesota and sweeping the match Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against Maryland

The Ohio State women’s soccer team (8-2-3) will welcome Maryland Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six games when it hosts Maryland on Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story

Women’s Ice Hockey: Maltais brings gold medal experience back to Ohio State

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) participated in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship — and she won gold medals at all three competitions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendors

Food vendors in the Short North and University District may face new regulations including reduced operation times and set-up location restrictions. Credit: Beka Cagle | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Top 10 best albums to listen to this fall

“Clean” was released by Soccer Mommy in 2018 and is considered one of the best fall albums. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern Reporter. If you’re anything like me, you probably have about 20 different Spotify playlists, each with its own bundle of songs tailored to a specific “feeling.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Ann Arbor on Tuesday in a matchup against Michigan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. On a rainy night in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Michigan and poured in the goals for a 3-1 win at University of Michigan Soccer Stadium Tuesday.

Read full story
Hillsboro, OH

Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison

Tres Genco, a native of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Chase Meola’s family file lawsuit against Phi Kappa Psi, Ohio State near anniversary of his death

Parents of Chase Meola, a fifth-year in marketing who was shot and killed in October 2020, are suing Phi Kappa Si in U.S. District Court. Credit: Courtesy of Ris Twigg. The family of an Ohio State student who was shot and killed outside a fraternity house party in October 2020 filed two separate lawsuits this week against the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and Ohio State, arguing they failed to take action to keep students safe.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Cross Country: ‘Having fun with it’: How Mason Vergote became head coach of Ohio State cross country

Despite never expecting to coach, Sara Mason Vergote, head coach of the Ohio State Cross Country Team, has found success with the Buckeyes. Credit: Ohio State Athletics Department.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conference

Ohio State will look towards their bye week to address injury concerns and other potential areas of concern as they push into the back half of their season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student organization looks to spread awareness of human trafficking to medical students and improve victim identification

With the goal of raising awareness to sex trafficking for medical students, In Safe Hands is a student organization that addresses stigmas and myths about sex trafficking victims for future medical students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State to house replica of the George Washington Carver Science Park at university airport

Ohio State will be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research after being selected by Voyager Space. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Voyager Space , an American science program based in Denver, has selected Ohio State to be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research.

Read full story

Ohio State establishes Tropical Medicine Research Center of Eastern Africa in collaboration with NIAID

Combating the spread of the parasitic disease leishmaniasis, Ohio State combined forces with researchers worldwide. Credit: Dr. Abhay Satoskar. Ohio State combined forces with international researchers to combat the spread of a parasitic disease through a virtual Tropical Medicine Research Center in East Africa, co-principal investigator Dr. Abhay Satoskar said.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experience

Junior Nathan Holty is a member of the Ohio State Men’s Swimming and Diving team as well as a member of the LGBTQIA+. Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics. For junior men’s swimmer Nathan Holty, the two most prominent pieces of his identity are being a swimmer and gay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy