Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over Ohio

Senior forward Sarah Charley (25) looks on and readies herself during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Senior forward Sarah Charley scored two goals for the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team, leading the Buckeyes to a 7-1 win over Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, Sunday.

The Buckeyes (7-5, 1-3 Big Ten) had five different players score to top the Bobcats (5-7, 1-3 MAC), collecting their fourth-straight win.

Charley has now scored eight goals this season, recording three-straight games in which she notched at least two goals.

The Bobcats scored one goal on nine shots in the game, as junior forward Maddie Coombe recorded a goal in the second quarter. Junior goalkeeper Abby Danson had three saves for the Buckeyes.

Charley kept her hot streak going by scoring early in the first quarter. She added an assist in the second quarter, which was started by a penalty corner, allowing freshman back Holland Bell to score for the first time in her career

The Bobcats answered quickly in the second with a goal off the stick of Coombe for her first of the season and their only goal of the game.

Senior midfielder Leanne Bough joined in on the scoring towards the end of the first half from a corner, scoring her third goal of the season. Bough also picked up an assist in the third quarter to junior midfielder Megan McKenna for her first goal and first points of the season.

Freshman forward Zella Bailey also scored in the third quarter, picking up her third of the season.

Charley’s second goal was assisted by sophomore midfielder Claudia Thomas 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter.

Freshman forward Loryn Jordon scored the first goal of her Buckeye career with time winding down late in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes’ next game will be against No. 4 Iowa at Buckeye Varsity Field Friday beginning at 3 p.m.