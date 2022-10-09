Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 3 Ohio State football team faced its first road test of the season in East Lansing, Michigan, Saturday, coming away with a 49-20 victory over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 614 yards to 202 on the day, as second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first player in Ohio State history to catch three touchdowns in three different games during his career.

Third-year signal-caller C.J. Stroud erupted for 361 yards and six touchdowns — the latter making him the first Buckeye quarterback with three such games in his career. The Inland Empire, California, native, bounced back from a career-low game against Rutgers to move into second place all-time in Ohio State passing touchdowns and firmly reestablish his Heisman candidacy.

“It’s a blessing man, definitely,” Stroud said. “All glory has to go to God because I wouldn’t be in a place like Ohio State, 2,000 miles from home, if it wasn’t for him. But it’s not just me, it’s my offensive linemen, it’s my receivers running great routes, my tight ends and my running backs. So, it’s a small part by me.”

In a road game that saw the absence of third-years running back Miyan Williams and wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the offense fired on all cylinders averaging 8.3 yards per play. Both Harrison and second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka caught over 100 yards, while eight different Buckeyes caught a pass on the day.

However, Stroud threw an interception to sophomore defensive back Charles Brantley midway through the first quarter, which was returned for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Despite the turnover, head coach Ryan Day said the confidence in his quarterback never wavered, and he was happy the offense moved on quickly from the turnover.

“It didn’t exactly start the way we wanted it on offense, but I thought the best thing was it was like nothing ever happened,” Day said. “We just kept rolling. And that shows confidence, and I’m proud of those guys and the way they played.”

While the Michigan State pass defense ranked in the bottom half of the Football Bowl Subdivision through five games, Day said he was happy the way Ohio State performed in its first taste of a hostile environment this season.

Although the Buckeyes are averaging a margin of victory of over 30 points per game, Stroud believes the offense has the potential to become more explosive.

“I don’t really think we have a limit,” Stroud said. “I’m super excited to get Jaxon back in, and of course Miyan, just to see where we’re at full strength. But at the end of the day, I think we have to pass this bye week and continue to get better.”