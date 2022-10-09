Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns and 361 yards, and the Buckeyes defense allowed 202 total yards as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 49-20 Saturday.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) captured the victory in their first road game of the season, entering next week’s bye already claiming bowl eligibility. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) fell for the fourth-consecutive game.

Third-year safety Lathan Ransom recorded the first interception of his Buckeye career on the game’s opening drive, picking off Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne in the end zone.

Ohio State marched 80 yards down the field in seven plays on the ensuing drive, capped by second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who caught a 19-yard touchdown reception from Stroud.

The Buckeye defense forced a three and out, but Stroud tossed his second interception of the season once Ohio State’s offense retook the field. Spartans sophomore cornerback Charles Brantley picked off Stroud and returned the ball 32 yards to tie the game at seven with 8:32 left in the first quarter.

Three plays later, Ohio State took the lead for good.

Stroud connected with second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on a 69-yard touchdown pass, putting the Buckeyes ahead 14-7.

Michigan State came within eight points upon redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed’s 18-yard touchdown reception with 10:43 remaining in the second quarter, pulling the game to 21-13.

Ohio State commanded a 35-13 and notched 429 total yards in the first half. The Buckeyes finished with 614 yards of offense.

Thorne passed for 113 yards, and Reed led the Spartans with 67 receiving yards.

Historic Harrison

Harrison caught his third touchdown on a 19-yard haul with 9:46 left in the third quarter, becoming the first Buckeye with three games of at least three receiving touchdowns in his career.

He matched former wide receiver Joey Galloway, who also accomplished the feat twice in his career from 1991-94, in Week 2 against Arkansas State. Harrison first caught three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl against No. 11 Utah Jan. 1.

Henderson returns — but exits in second half

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson got back to action after missing the game against Rutgers last week.

Henderson recorded the fifth game of his career with at least 100 rushing yards by halftime, adding a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

However, on his first run of the second half, Henderson was hit on his right knee by a tackle and limped off the field and into the medical tent. He didn’t return to the game, finishing with 118 rushing yards.

Penalties prove costly

Ohio State was flagged four times for 45 yards. Forty of those yards came during Michigan State’s 76-yard drive in the second quarter during which the Spartans reached the end zone via Reed’s reception.

Stroud moves up Buckeyes’ leaderboards

On Egbuka’s 69-yard touchdown reception with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter, Stroud moved into sole possession of the second-most career touchdown passes among Buckeyes quarterbacks.

Stroud passed former Buckeye and first-round NFL draft pick Justin Fields, who finished his Ohio State career with 63. After Saturday’s game, Stroud stands at 68 career touchdown passes.

Up next

The Buckeyes are on a bye week next Saturday. They’ll next take the field at Ohio Stadium Oct. 22 and host Iowa for the first time since 2013.