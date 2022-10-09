Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against Nebraska

The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during its matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Senior forwards Emma Sears and Kayla Fischer each scored a goal for the No. 16 Ohio State’s women’s soccer team, but Nebraska scored in the 86th minute to preserve a draw 2-2 at Barbara Hibner Field Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-2-3, 3-1-2 Big Ten) opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Sears took a pass from Fischer and dispatched the ball into the goal with her right foot. Sears’ goal was her team-leading sixth of the season.

Ohio State wouldn’t lead for long, though, as Nebraska (5-4-5, 3-1-2 Big Ten) answered with a goal of its own when junior forward Eleanor Dale settled a lob pass from junior midfielder Reagan Rabbe and kicked the ball into the net to tie the game in the 18th minute.

In the 29th minute, Fischer tried to score her second goal but was denied by Nebraska junior goalkeeper Sami Hauk.

The Cornhuskers answered with a chance of their own just two minutes later as Buckeyes graduate goalkeeper Kat Robinson stopped sophomore forward Sarah Weber’s shot toward the bottom-right corner of the net.

The teams ended the first half tied at one, with Nebraska holding a 7-3 edge in shots and a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Nebraska started the second half strong, recording a scoring chance just 21 seconds into the half as Ohio State freshman goalkeeper Molly Pritchard denied Weber.

Pritchard made two more saves 53 seconds apart in the 47th and 48th minute, respectively.

Ohio State broke through in the 59th minute when Fischer scored her fourth goal of the year, finishing off an assist from Sears.

Sears nearly scored her second goal of the match in the 68th minute but was denied by Hauk.

Nebraska evened the score in the 86th minute when Weber headed the ball into the top-left corner of the net.

That goal helped Nebraska evade defeat and snap Ohio State’s three-game winning streak.

Although they did not win, Ohio State extended its unbeaten streak to five.

The Buckeyes are back in action Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium when they’ll take on the Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m.