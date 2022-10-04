Columbus, OH

Columbus Museum of Art to host monthly interactive studio, looks to increase community interest

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8ilO_0iKlE2LJ00
The Columbus Museum of Art is set to host its monthly interactive “Studio at Night” Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Credit: Steven Litt

The Columbus Museum of Art wants those in the area to run wild with its interactive “Studio at Night,” an open studio experience Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Returning after a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Studio at Night” is an event in which participants can take advantage of the studio’s art supplies while engaging in a specially curated theme, according to the CMA website . The recurring program takes place on the first Thursday of each month, with the cost of entry included in the $5 museum admission fee.

Megan Green, manager of studio initiatives at the museum, said the program guarantees the creative and individualistic freedom of each participant. Guests can create paintings, drawings, sculptures and more, using supplies provided by the museum — including acrylic paint, popsicle sticks, tissue paper and milk crates.

“We provide the theme and the prompt, and you can run as wild with it as you want,” Green said.

Following the pandemic, the museum aimed to communicate the reopening of public studio access after the hiatus, Green said. The CMA was inspired by “Open Studio,” its long-standing event following the same premise but held on Saturdays, to create “Studio at Night.”

“This is also a reminder to the general public that the studio exists, that we’re there, and again, we used to run a lot more programs before COVID,” Green said. “While I know we are nowhere near, you know, the end of the pandemic, it’s just a nice reminder for us to let the general public know it is a space you can utilize.”

This month, the theme is “Craftula” -— a play on the vampire Count Dracula — for Halloween, according to the CMA Instagram .

Green said she anticipates the event will slowly grow in popularity over time, but she primarily hopes to initiate interest and interaction with the studio.

Panagiota Kourniotis, studio fellow at the museum, said the importance of rebuilding the Columbus community after the pandemic made it nearly impossible to garner people’s interest.

“I’m hoping that people will see us as a member of their community and want to dabble in it,” Kourniotis said.

Kourniotis said “Studio at Night” began in September and will run through March 2023, with the intention of reinstituting it again in the winter months. Although the experience is heavily geared towards participants who are 21 and older, younger people are still able to attend.

“Our ideology is to try to get everyone to think like an artist and that everyone can make something creative,” Kourniotis said.

Both Green and Kourniotis highlighted the variety of open studio events offered by CMA and encouraged students and members of the Columbus community to take full advantage of them.

“It’s always better when the public is using it, and we’re just trying to make sure that people have access to it,” Green said. “We have the capacity for 30 to 40 people to come in and use the space.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2253 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening series

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques scored a pair of goals as the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team topped St. Cloud State 6-2 Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) threw for 361 yards and six touchdowns in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team completed a three-goal comeback to defeat Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the weekend set at Value City Arena.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20

Ohio State second-year running back TreVeon Henderson (32) prepares to enter Spartan Stadium during No. 3 Ohio States (6-0) 49-20 win over Michigan State (2-4) on Oct. 8. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against Nebraska

The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during its matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Senior forwards Emma Sears and Kayla Fischer each scored a goal for the No. 16 Ohio State’s women’s soccer team, but Nebraska scored in the 86th minute to preserve a draw 2-2 at Barbara Hibner Field Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan State

Ohio State third-year running back Miyan Williams (3) runs towards the goal line during the No.3 Ohio State-Rutgers game Oct. 1. Ohio State won 49-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home opener

The No. 14 Ohio State mens ice hockey team (3-0) defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 7 in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s hockey team held its home opener Friday, defeating Wisconsin 3-1 behind three different goal-scorers and 29 saves from sophomore goalie Jakub Dobeš at Value City Arena.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a lively atmosphere at the Ohio State Ice Rink Friday, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team skated away with a 5-2 win against the St. Cloud State Huskies.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State beats Central Michigan in 7-1 rout

The Ohio State field hockey team sings Carmen Ohio following their 4-2 loss to the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Senior forward Sarah Charley and junior forward Makenna Webster each scored two goals to lead the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team to a 7-1 victory over Central Michigan at Buckeye Varsity Field Friday for its third straight win.

Read full story
Ohio State

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley visits campus, speaks to College Democrats on abortion and gun laws

Nan Whaley speaks to Ohio State democrats. Credit: Molly Petrina | Lantern Reporter. Ohio’s Democratic party gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley came to Ohio State Wednesday to speak to the College Democrats at Ohio State about her campaign goals before voter registration ends Oct. 11.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against Wisconsin

The Buckeyes celebrate after sophomore forward Joe Dunlap’s (21) goal during the Ohio State-Michigan game Dec. 11, 2021. Ohio State won 6-1. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State Friday

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team celebrates after another point during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes ventured outside of Ohio for the entire month of September, but will have the comforts of Columbus in their next two challenges.

Read full story

‘Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ captures how the infamous serial killer remained under the radar for over a decade

As some viewers pointed out on social media, Netflix used an “LGBTQ” tag to categorize its new true crime series, “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” Credit: Olivier Douliery via TNS.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan State

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) will face their first road test as they travel to East Lansing Saturday in a matchup against Michigan State (2-3). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artists

Skully’s, located at 1151 N. High St.,acts as a popular place for artists to showcase their music. Credit: Juliana Hilton. AtWorkAgency, a booking company working with Ohio performance venues, will host Freeplay Mini Fest, an event showcasing several different genres of music, Saturday.

Read full story

Psychologists plan new ways of counseling for Black mental health

Shawnté Elbert, associate vice president for health and well-being, presenting ways Counseling and Consultation Service are catering to students of color. Credit Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host St. Cloud State in season’s first home series

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will have its home opener against St. Cloud State on Friday. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Lantern File Photo. When the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team face off against St. Cloud State Friday, it will be Ohio State’s first opportunity to defend home ice in its national championship-defense run.

Read full story
Athens, OH

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, Ohio

The Ohio State field hockey team will travel to Athens, Ohio, Sunday after its matchup with Central Michigan Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State takes a break from its conference schedule this weekend with two matchups against teams from the Mid-American Conference.

Read full story

Ohio State’s School of Music reflects on move to Timashev Family Music Building, new director gets to work

Timashev Family Music Building is now open for classes. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. After over two years of construction and more than a decade of planning, Ohio State’s Timashev Family Music Building is now home to the School of Music, formerly located in Hughes Hall.

Read full story
Ohio State

Midwestern universities support Ohio State’s appeal against court’s ruling that helps Strauss victims

Seven midwestern universities voiced their support Wednesday for Ohio State’s appeal against a decision that now allows over 100 victims of former university physician Richard Strauss to move forward with their case against Ohio State. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy