Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State sweeps weekend set with Mercyhurst to open season

Ohio State freshman goalie Jakub Dobeš (44) prepares for a Minnesota shot during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Feb. 11. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The No. 16 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team started its 2022-23 season with two wins after sweeping Mercyhurst University in a weekend series behind two four-goal showings and junior forward Travis Treloar’s four-assist series.

The Buckeyes’ success came from a strong special teams performance. They went two-for-nine on the power play with 22 shots over the two games. They were also perfect on the penalty kill, scoring two shorthanded goals on 10 Mercyhurst power plays.

Offensively, the Buckeyes (2-0-0) controlled both games against the Lakers (0-2-0), outshooting them 88-46 over the two-game stretch. The Buckeyes also outscored Mercyhurst 8-3, winning Saturday 4-2 and Sunday 4-1.

The Buckeyes saw contributions from different players, with each of the eight goals scored by someone new. Freshman forward Davis Burnside opened the scoring for the season and  recorded his first collegiate goal at 3:52 of the first period Saturday.

Ohio State was also boosted by solid goaltending during the series. Reigning Big Ten Goaltender of the Year sophomore Jakub Dobeš got off to a solid start to the season, allowing just three goals on 43 shots for a save percentage of .930 while not giving up any power play goals.

The Buckeyes won 80 of the 138 faceoffs in the set for a faceoff win percentage of 57.8. Fifth-year forward Jake Wise stood out in the circle, winning 39 of the Buckeyes’ 80 faceoffs, with a win percentage of 78.0.

Defensively, the Buckeyes blocked 17 Mercyhurst shots across Saturday and Sunday.

Ohio State’s 2022-23 season continues Friday when opening Big Ten play against Wisconsin at the Schottenstein Center, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. The Buckeyes took three of four and tied one against the Badgers last season.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

