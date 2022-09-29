Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Borkovic adapting to US, role with the Buckeyes

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WK7x5_0iEMfa2400
Ohio State freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic (17) stretches during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Traveling overseas and excelling on the pitch almost immediately is not what freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic anticipated.

The Maiden, England, native previously played for the under-18 team at Derby County Football Club in England, recording five goals in 22 matches before being promoted to the under-23 team as a reserve.

Borkovic said he was roughly 5 years old when he first started playing soccer and credited his father, Pero, who played in Croatia, for teaching him and his brother, Branko, about the game. He said he began garnering interest from clubs before signing with Derby County at 15-years-old.

“That was my first time ever, like, signing for a professional club,” Borkovic said. “And yeah, I was there for two, three years, did pretty well — actually managed to make my professional debut in the Carabao Cup.”

Borkovic said he wanted a new challenge in academics and athletics and was surprised by the quality of American soccer when he first arrived.

“I thought maybe the level would be just a little bit worse,” Borkovic said. “But, coming here, it’s definitely on the same level as, you know, under-23 football— academy football in England, for sure. So, that took me by surprise a little bit, and yeah, the quality everyday in training and the games is very high.”

Borkovic said he was new to the American playstyle, yet he is thriving as a Buckeye. Borkovic said even after a win against California Polytechnic State University Aug. 28, it was tough to adjust to college life in the U.S. while so far from home.

“Coming over from England, it’s been a big move,” Borkovic said. “Being away from family as well. I have to give credit to the players and coaches. They’ve made the transition really smooth.”

Borkovic said he primarily credits junior midfielder Laurence Wootton, a Stoke-on-Trent, England, native, for helping him adjust to life in America.

“The other guys are brilliant,” Borkovic said. “Especially Laurence as a captain. He’s made me feel so welcomed. He’s gone through the same process as me. He’s guided me, and everyone has been there for me.”

Wootton said former Ohio State midfielder Matteo Bennati, a native of Genova, Italy, helped him get accustomed to college life as a fellow European. Wootton said he wants to do the same for Borkovic, especially since they have an English connection.

“I’m from the same place as [Borkovic], so I understand you’re not going to see your folks every weekend, and just the ins and outs of getting a Visa, which is a nightmare,” Wootton said.

Borkovic also said he has gotten along well with freshman defender Donny Williams, his roommate, who has helped him adapt to life at Ohio State and in the U.S. He said the Buckeyes are welcoming and everyone gets along well.

“We spend a lot of time together off the pitch,” Borkovic said. “I think that’s important as well. You know, building relationships off the pitch will help us on the pitch as well. You know, with the chemistry and the connection with everyone.”

Freshman midfielder Ashton Bilow said he got to know Borkovic while playing Xbox with him before his arrival in the U.S., and he still spends time with Borkovic off the pitch. Bilow said he thinks Borkovic fit in right away with the team.

“On the field, I mean, he has two goals in four games,” Bilow said. “He’s doing great, and so I feel like a big part of it is that he was comfortable with all of us before he even came.”

Borkovic said after a win against then-No. 12 Butler Sept. 9, he gained confidence after scoring his first goal against Cal Poly. He said the shouts from the crowd and the “family feel” are “brilliant.”

“I take every game just game by game,” Borkovic said. “I don’t think about the future. I just try and make an impact on the game ahead and have managed to do that so far. I’m going to carry on trying to do that.”

Borkovic is becoming a key starter as a freshman. He leads the Buckeyes with three goals and seven total points, both of which rank top 10 in the Big Ten. Borkovic also ranks among the top in the conference with two game-winning goals, 19 shots and eight shots on goal.

Although head coach Brian Maisonneuve said he never got to meet Borkovic in person before bringing him to the team, assistant coach Travis Morris spent a lot of time with Borkovic in England.

Maisonneuve said Borkovic has developed confidence and has a different touch on the ball than most of his teammates. Maisonneuve said Borkovic’s willingness to do “the dirty work or whatever it takes” to help the team win resonated with him.

“The ball comes off his foot different than a lot of guys,” Maisonneuve said. “And then his ability to beat guys off the dribble are very good. And I think his angles defensively are good as well.”

Borkovic said he enjoys watching professional soccer and is a Liverpool Football Club fan. He also said he enjoys watching tennis and is a fan of Novak Djokovic, and he correctly predicted 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz winning the U.S. Open.

Borkovic said he would like to play either in Major League Soccer or England when he graduates but said he is not focused on that just yet.

“I just want to be here, enjoy my soccer, carry on with my education,” Borkovic said. “When it gets to the point, if I become a senior, finish the season and, you know, I have an opportunity to get into the MLS draft, then I’m not going to say no, of course. And if that does happen, hopefully I do well and then who knows what could happen after.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2244 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup

The Ohio State football team rushes onto the field prior to kickoff during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Sept. 24. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan State

The No. 23 Ohio State field hockey team huddles together during its 4-2 loss against No. 3 Maryland (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team won its first game since Sept. 4 and beat Michigan State 2-1 in overtime in its return to Buckeye Varsity Field Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increase

Ohio State’s annual safety report released Friday revealing assaults and burglaries increased on or near campus in 2021. Credit: Gaurav Law | Assistant Campus Editor. Aggravated assaults, burglaries and domestic violence are some of the few crimes that have increased in 2021, according to Ohio State’s annual security and fire safety report .

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learned

Duckwrth is to perform in Columbus Oct. 4 as one of the many stops in his “Chrome Bull” tour. Courtesy of: TCB Public Relations. Musician Duckwrth has found his life’s purpose in performing.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

University District tackling residents’ concerns of safety, walkability with new BeWell initiative

Nora Gerber, executive director of University District Organization, addresses the crowd about the BeWell initiative. Credit: Kyrie Thomas | Lantern Reporter. Safety and housing concerns of those in the University District are being addressed, as the University District Organization looks to improve residents’ quality of life.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assists

The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s soccer team showcased its offense and defeated Indiana 4-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekend

Promotional material from the Jurassic World live tour, featuring performers and large scale dinosaurs. Credit: Courtesy of Feld Entertainment. With lifelike dinosaurs like velociraptors and 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex, “Jurassic World Live Tour” will premiere this week at the Schottenstein Center and mark the beginning of a countrywide tour.

Read full story
Hartford, CT

Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterol

HARTFORD, CT – 03.12.2019 – HEALTH SCREENING – “I could probably lose a little weight,” says Luz Alicea, 57, of Hartford, at right, after getting her blood pressure taken by heath tech Trudy Powell-McGee, of Stratford, at a free health screening in an eighteen-foot mobile unit outside of Community Health Services on Albany Ave. in Hartford on Tuesday. About fifty residents had their cholesterol levels, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checked. They received the screening results immediately. Credit: Patrick Raycraft | Hartford Courant.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent State

The No. 23 Ohio State (4-2) field hockey team sings carmen Ohio following their 4-2 loss to the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming Saturday

The No. 3 Ohio State football team will take on Rutgers on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes opened their season with five-consecutive home games, and they’ll round out the homestand with Homecoming weekend against Rutgers Saturday with a familiar face returning to Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?

Ohio State third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba (11) suffered an injury during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday

Ohio Stadium pylons dawn a 100 year anniversary patch this season in honor of the stadiums 100 year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Around 4 hours before kickoff on a Buckeye football game day, Mackenzie Swartz and members of the Block O student section are already inside Ohio Stadium.

Read full story
Bloomington, IN

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victories

Ohio State junior midfielder Peyton McNamara (9) scored twice in No. 22 Ohio State’s 2-1 win over Kent State Sept. 11. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s soccer team will look for its first road conference victory of the season when it takes on Indiana at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1

The crowd celebrates as the Ohio State women’s volleyball team records another point during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Letter to the Editor: University leaders say graduate school might be for you, provide tips

A graduate exits Ohio Stadium following Spring Commencement at The Ohio State University. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Are you an undergraduate student thinking about next steps in your academic journey? Or someone with an undergraduate degree who’s been in the workforce and wants to expand knowledge and competency skills for a promotion or career change? If so, graduate school may be for you!

Read full story

Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers

Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancing

The Horseshoe Marquee can be seen from Lane Avenue north of campus. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More.

Read full story

The ‘GLOwing’ future of the Girls’ Lifting Organization: Making on-campus gyms feel safer for female students

The Girls’ Lifting Organization has grown quickly since becoming an official on-campus organization. Credit: Logo created by Elizabeth Thompson. At a Big Ten school like Ohio State, the opportunities for exercise and gym attendance seem endless, but a disproportionate number of female students attend these facilities to work out. The Girls’ Lifting Organization hopes to change that.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Clintonville Farmers’ Market takes on its 20th harvest season, offering fresh produce from hyper-local vendors

Clintonville holds a farmers’ market every Saturday until Nov. 19. Credit: Courtesy of Yellowbird Foodshed. Just a walk up North High Street, the Clintonville Farmers’ Market is coming up on its 20th harvest season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Holy Buckeye’: Ohio State’s magical 2002 National Championship run told through former players, coach 20 years later

Jim Tressel, head coach of the 2002 National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, is lifted into the air by his former team during a celebration of their victory during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy