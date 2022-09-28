Ohio State appeals for an en banc review against Strauss victims, awaits decision

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRIpF_0iDli2m600
Lawyers representing Ohio State are challenging a ruling that allows victims of Richard Strauss to move forward with their lawsuits. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Ohio State filed a rare legal technique Sept. 26 in order to prevent victims of former university physician Richard Strauss from having their cases heard in a trial court.

The filing comes after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling that dismissed lawsuits of over 100 plaintiffs against Ohio State, allowing them to move forward with their lawsuit against the university for how it handled Strauss’ abuse of students.

If Ohio State’s petition is approved by the Sixth Circuit of Appeals, the en banc review would require all 16 judges in the Sixth Circuit to review the case.

Strauss was a varsity team sports doctor and physician at the Student Health Center from 1978-1998. An independent investigation in 2019 found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his tenure, and that university officials were aware of the abuse and failed to prevent or address it.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

This rare type of review is “not favored” in appellate courts, according to the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure . It is usually reserved for proceedings with “questions of exceptional importance” or decisions conflicting with the U.S. Supreme Court or the court the review is filed in.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson provided the Lantern with a copy of Ohio State’s petition to the court.

The petition claims the court wrongly reversed the district court’s decision as well as rule that the plaintiffs’ claims did not start until April 2018, when victims discovered they were abused after Ohio State announced an investigation into Strauss.

The argument over whether the cases fall in line with the statute of limitation continues, as the petition states the two-year statute of limitations for Title IX claims expired for Strauss victims, and the ruling “effectively nullifies any statutes of limitations” for sexual harrassment under Title IX.

“If left standing, the new rule announced by the majority would expose all institutions subject to Title IX to liability where it never before existed, or was anticipated,” the petition states.

The lawyers representing Ohio State argued for an en banc review based on five ideas surrounding Title IX and past precedent established by the Supreme Court and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the petition.

According to Oyez, in the Supreme Court case of Rotella V. Wood , the Court found that the statute of limitations on the civil case began when the injury occurred, not when the claimant discovered the injury.

Ilann Maazel, an attorney representing the victims, said this en banc petition is an attempt to delay justice for hundreds of sexual abuse survivors and delay accountability, which he said the univeristy has done for 40 years. The Sixth Circuit Court may ask Maazel and his legal team to respond to the en banc petition, he said, but their goal is to move forward with the trial.

“I would like to see this university finally do the right thing. Time after time, OSU has done the wrong thing,” Maazel said. “It’s failed its students, it’s failed its alumni and it’s failing to provide justice. I’d like to see OSU change course, take responsibility, hold itself accountable and provide justice to these men.”

According to the Cincinnati Law Review , the Sixth Circuit of Appeals only granted seven petitions for rehearing en banc from Jan. 1, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2021, none of which included cases involving sexual assault. In that time, the en banc court heard two civil rights abortion cases, two death penalty habeas petition cases, one under the International Child Abduction Remedies Act and one whether the U.S. Sentencing Commission abused its power in criminal sentencing.

A Lantern investigation found that the university’s Office of Government Affairs led a coordinated effort to block House Bill 249, legislation introduced in May 2019 to waive the statute of limitations on civil sexual abuse cases for Strauss victims.

Since 2018, more than 500 victims of Strauss — nearly all men — have sued the university for failing to address Strauss’s abuse and harassment. Including the most recent settlements in July, 296 victims have settled in exchange for dropping lawsuits against Ohio State with the university for a total amount of $60 million.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2244 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup

The Ohio State football team rushes onto the field prior to kickoff during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Sept. 24. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan State

The No. 23 Ohio State field hockey team huddles together during its 4-2 loss against No. 3 Maryland (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team won its first game since Sept. 4 and beat Michigan State 2-1 in overtime in its return to Buckeye Varsity Field Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increase

Ohio State’s annual safety report released Friday revealing assaults and burglaries increased on or near campus in 2021. Credit: Gaurav Law | Assistant Campus Editor. Aggravated assaults, burglaries and domestic violence are some of the few crimes that have increased in 2021, according to Ohio State’s annual security and fire safety report .

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learned

Duckwrth is to perform in Columbus Oct. 4 as one of the many stops in his “Chrome Bull” tour. Courtesy of: TCB Public Relations. Musician Duckwrth has found his life’s purpose in performing.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

University District tackling residents’ concerns of safety, walkability with new BeWell initiative

Nora Gerber, executive director of University District Organization, addresses the crowd about the BeWell initiative. Credit: Kyrie Thomas | Lantern Reporter. Safety and housing concerns of those in the University District are being addressed, as the University District Organization looks to improve residents’ quality of life.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assists

The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s soccer team showcased its offense and defeated Indiana 4-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekend

Promotional material from the Jurassic World live tour, featuring performers and large scale dinosaurs. Credit: Courtesy of Feld Entertainment. With lifelike dinosaurs like velociraptors and 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex, “Jurassic World Live Tour” will premiere this week at the Schottenstein Center and mark the beginning of a countrywide tour.

Read full story
Hartford, CT

Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterol

HARTFORD, CT – 03.12.2019 – HEALTH SCREENING – “I could probably lose a little weight,” says Luz Alicea, 57, of Hartford, at right, after getting her blood pressure taken by heath tech Trudy Powell-McGee, of Stratford, at a free health screening in an eighteen-foot mobile unit outside of Community Health Services on Albany Ave. in Hartford on Tuesday. About fifty residents had their cholesterol levels, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checked. They received the screening results immediately. Credit: Patrick Raycraft | Hartford Courant.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent State

The No. 23 Ohio State (4-2) field hockey team sings carmen Ohio following their 4-2 loss to the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming Saturday

The No. 3 Ohio State football team will take on Rutgers on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes opened their season with five-consecutive home games, and they’ll round out the homestand with Homecoming weekend against Rutgers Saturday with a familiar face returning to Columbus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?

Ohio State third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba (11) suffered an injury during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday

Ohio Stadium pylons dawn a 100 year anniversary patch this season in honor of the stadiums 100 year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Around 4 hours before kickoff on a Buckeye football game day, Mackenzie Swartz and members of the Block O student section are already inside Ohio Stadium.

Read full story
Bloomington, IN

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victories

Ohio State junior midfielder Peyton McNamara (9) scored twice in No. 22 Ohio State’s 2-1 win over Kent State Sept. 11. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s soccer team will look for its first road conference victory of the season when it takes on Indiana at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1

The crowd celebrates as the Ohio State women’s volleyball team records another point during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Letter to the Editor: University leaders say graduate school might be for you, provide tips

A graduate exits Ohio Stadium following Spring Commencement at The Ohio State University. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Are you an undergraduate student thinking about next steps in your academic journey? Or someone with an undergraduate degree who’s been in the workforce and wants to expand knowledge and competency skills for a promotion or career change? If so, graduate school may be for you!

Read full story

Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers

Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancing

The Horseshoe Marquee can be seen from Lane Avenue north of campus. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More.

Read full story

The ‘GLOwing’ future of the Girls’ Lifting Organization: Making on-campus gyms feel safer for female students

The Girls’ Lifting Organization has grown quickly since becoming an official on-campus organization. Credit: Logo created by Elizabeth Thompson. At a Big Ten school like Ohio State, the opportunities for exercise and gym attendance seem endless, but a disproportionate number of female students attend these facilities to work out. The Girls’ Lifting Organization hopes to change that.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Clintonville Farmers’ Market takes on its 20th harvest season, offering fresh produce from hyper-local vendors

Clintonville holds a farmers’ market every Saturday until Nov. 19. Credit: Courtesy of Yellowbird Foodshed. Just a walk up North High Street, the Clintonville Farmers’ Market is coming up on its 20th harvest season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Holy Buckeye’: Ohio State’s magical 2002 National Championship run told through former players, coach 20 years later

Jim Tressel, head coach of the 2002 National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, is lifted into the air by his former team during a celebration of their victory during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy