Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MSJj_0iA0FejN00
The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Aug. 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 7 Ohio State women’s volleyball team opened conference play by splitting its weekend series with Iowa and No. 3 Nebraska.

The Buckeyes (5-5) won in straight sets Friday as Iowa (6-7) dropped its home matchup. On Saturday, the Cornhuskers (10-1) defended their home turf as they defeated Ohio State in a competitive five sets.

Iowa

The first set began with eight ties before two four-point runs gave the Buckeyes a 17-11 lead. Ohio State would end the set on a five-point run, winning 25-16.

During the match, senior setter Mac Podraza became the ninth player in Ohio State women’s volleyball history to record 3,000 assists.

In the second set, after Ohio State got out to a 5-4 lead, the Buckeyes allowed just four more Hawkeye points in the set, winning it 25-8.

Podraza assisted on seven of Ohio State’s 10 set kills, ending the match with 28 assists.

The third set saw both teams go back-and-forth until the Hawkeyes  scored four straight points to go ahead 16-12. The Buckeyes responded immediately and outscored Iowa 5-1 to tie the set at 17.

After another Iowa run gave the Hawkeyes match-point, the Buckeyes came back with four straight points to complete the sweep.

Junior outside hitter Emily Londot led all players in her ninth-consecutive game with 10 or more kills, ending the game with 13. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales was second in the match with nine of her own.

Nebraska

It took five sets for Nebraska  to pull a win away from Ohio State, as the Huskers capitalized on a series of miscues to come away with a crucial conference victory.

Ohio State fell behind early in the first set due to attack errors. Although the Buckeyes led the Huskers 14-8 in kills, Nebraska controlled the first set after a three-point run made the score 12-9, winning the set 25-22.

The second set began with 12 ties and four lead changes, highlighted by a six-point Ohio State run to make the score 20-14. The Huskers tied the score at 24 apiece, but a setting miscue for Nebraska led to a set-closing Londot kill.

Londot finished the match with 17 kills, extending her streak of at least 10 kills in every match so far this season.

The Huskers came into the third set hot, scoring the first five set points, but Ohio State responded by tying the set at seven and again at eight. A six-point Buckeye run made it 13-8, and they held on to win 25-19.

Gonzales added five kills to her match total of 15, including three consecutive points during Ohio State’s six-point run.

Senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore got the Buckeyes on the board first in the fourth set, but Nebraska quickly tied the score thanks to a 5-0 run to make it 6-2. Ohio State tied the score at 13, 14 and 15 points, but Nebraska took a 16-15 lead it would not relinquish, winning the set by a score of 25-20.

The Huskers out blocked the Buckeyes 3-0 in the fourth set and 15-5 in the match.

The determining fifth set ended dramatically, with 10 ties and six lead changes. Gonzales and Londot scored back-to-back kills in the set to tie and give Ohio State a one-point lead, but a 3-0 Husker run flipped the score 12-11, and Nebraska held on to win 15-13.

With her 17 digs against Nebraska, senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr moved into third place on Ohio State’s all-time digs list and has collected 1,523 digs so far in her career.

Up next

Ohio State will take a midweek road trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face an 11-1 Wolverine team coming off a road sweep of No. 9 Penn State. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2231 followers

More from The Lantern

Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers

Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancing

The Horseshoe Marquee can be seen from Lane Avenue north of campus. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More.

Read full story

The ‘GLOwing’ future of the Girls’ Lifting Organization: Making on-campus gyms feel safer for female students

The Girls’ Lifting Organization has grown quickly since becoming an official on-campus organization. Credit: Logo created by Elizabeth Thompson. At a Big Ten school like Ohio State, the opportunities for exercise and gym attendance seem endless, but a disproportionate number of female students attend these facilities to work out. The Girls’ Lifting Organization hopes to change that.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Clintonville Farmers’ Market takes on its 20th harvest season, offering fresh produce from hyper-local vendors

Clintonville holds a farmers’ market every Saturday until Nov. 19. Credit: Courtesy of Yellowbird Foodshed. Just a walk up North High Street, the Clintonville Farmers’ Market is coming up on its 20th harvest season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Holy Buckeye’: Ohio State’s magical 2002 National Championship run told through former players, coach 20 years later

Jim Tressel, head coach of the 2002 National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, is lifted into the air by his former team during a celebration of their victory during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Stieber relishes induction into hall of fame, continues leaving impact as assistant coach

Ohio State’s Logan Stieber reacts after winning his fourth consecutive NCAA title by beating Edinboro’s Mitchell Port in the 141-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 21, 2015, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Credit: Courtesy of TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium

Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State appeals for an en banc review against Strauss victims, awaits decision

Lawyers representing Ohio State are challenging a ruling that allows victims of Richard Strauss to move forward with their lawsuits. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Ohio State filed a rare legal technique Sept. 26 in order to prevent victims of former university physician Richard Strauss from having their cases heard in a trial court.

Read full story

Student Wellness Center to host STI/HIV testing clinics

A new, one-minute HIV test being demonstrated at Metro Inclusive Health in 2019. Florida will receive 0.61 million in funding to expand HIV infection prevention and treatment efforts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Credit: Martha Asencio Rhine.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration Saturday

Ohio Stadium pylons dawn a 100 year anniversary patch this season in honor of the stadiums 100 year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Around 4 1/2 hours before kickoff on a Buckeye football game day, Mackenzie Swartz and members of the Block O student section are already inside Ohio Stadium.

Read full story

Movie review: Potential of “Don’t Worry Darling” outshines reality

From left to right: Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Sydney Chandler relax poolside in the mysterious utopia of “Don’t Worry Darling.”Credit: Merrick Morton/Warner Bros. Pictures via TNS.

Read full story

As the weather is cooling down, your skincare routine shouldn’t: The importance of skin care year-round

Purchasing sunscreen and paying attention to ingredients is vital in order to protect the skin. Credit: Pearl Carey | Lantern Reporter. A photo of a 92-year-old woman’s neck gained over 240 thousand likes and almost 13 thousand retweets on Twitter in early September — stressing the importance of developing a consistent skin routine at a young age.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Borkovic adapting to US, role with the Buckeyes

Ohio State freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic (17) stretches during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Traveling overseas and excelling on the pitch almost immediately is not what freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic anticipated.

Read full story

‘Euphoria’ actress’s departure sparks conversation over plus-size representation in the media

Actor and model Barbie Ferreira from HBO’s “Unpregnant,” poses for a portrait in Burbank on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in Burbank, CA. Credit: Kent Nishimura (Los Angeles Times) via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to Columbus

Page from Carol Newhouse’s scrapbook, 1974. Credit: Carol Newhouse, Page from a scrapbook for Carol’s grandmother, 1974. Mixed media. Courtesy of the artist. The Wexner Center for the Arts will showcase the works of interdisciplinary artist Carlos Motta and photographer Carol Newhouse through Dec. 30, emphasizing themes of change, collaboration and activism.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive year

Ohio State has announced a record number of students enrolled in the Autumn semester, increasing both diversity and academic talent. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State continued its streak of growing diversity and academic talent in the new freshman class after announcing a new record-high student enrollment for the fall semester, according to a news release Friday.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Softball: Buckeyes intrasquad exhibition gives first look at freshmen, 2023 team

The Ohio State softball team played their annual Scarlet vs Gray game on Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Ohio State softball team started off its autumn season with a defensive battle during an intrasquad scrimmage at Buckeye Field.

Read full story
Worthington, OH

COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available for Buckeyes on and off-campus

Sheree Gardner fills a syringe with vaccine. Rider University free COVID-19 booster clinic for students, faculty and staff, in collaboration with Capital Health, at the University in Lawrenceville, N.J. February, 15, 2022. Credit: Ed Murray.

Read full story

Ohio State researchers involved in landmark coma study, look into its prevalence

Molly McNett, a clinical professor in the College of Nursing, and Thomas Lawson, a lead advanced practice provider for the Neurocritical Care Unit at the Wexner Medical Center, were the two Ohio State researchers involved in an international study to determine the frequency of coma. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience Event

Though retired from football, former Ohio State lineman Harry Miller is still a vocal presence on the Ohio State sideline. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Entering Ohio State as a freshman in 2019, Harry Miller and the rest of the incoming Buckeyes gave a list of goals they wanted to accomplish to the coaching staff.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy