Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin Saturday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pcja9_0i6fvSVe00
For a fourth straight game, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) will remain in Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Wisconsin (2-1) on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Third-year offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. has long awaited the Big Ten battle against Wisconsin set for under the lights Saturday.

Attending Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Johnson said playing conference opponents “when it means more” was something that played a role in his recruitment.

“I felt like this is one of those games that I knew when I committed here was going to be a big one because they’re known for bigger, stronger guys,” Johnson said. “I feel like this is always a game I’ve looked forward to since I was in high school.”

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) opens its Big Ten schedule against the Badgers (2-1) at Ohio Stadium in its first meeting with Wisconsin since the 2019 Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes defeated the Badgers twice in 2019, prevailing 34-21 from a halftime deficit in the conference championship after routing them 38-7 in Columbus in Week 9.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard returned for his sixth season at his post on Badgers’ coaching staff, guiding them to the No. 1 scoring and total defense in the Big Ten last season by allowing 16.2 points and 239.1 yards per game — over 30 yards less than the next closest conference foe.

Ohio State topped more than 432 yards of offense in its 2019 outings against Wisconsin, and third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud meets the Badgers for the first time in his career Saturday. Stroud said he began film study of Wisconsin Tuesday, and he’s looking for patterns in Leonhard’s defenses.

“I definitely think you can find tendencies in old defenses in previous years that we’ve played them and even previous years other teams have played them,” Stroud said. “Just try to see what I can find of the system of defense of how they run their defense and why they run their defense, so I can have a better understanding of what the plays we put in, and why they’re going to work and why they might not work in whatever situation.”

This season, the Badgers remain a top-five defense, allowing an average of eight points per game highlighted by a 38-0 shutout against Illinois State in the season opener. Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig is second in the Big Ten with five tackles for loss, including four sacks.

Ohio State’s defense recorded its first defensive turnover in 2022 in Week 3 against Toledo when fourth-year safety Ronnie Hickman intercepted Rockets sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn early in the second half. Head coach Ryan Day said Big Ten teams often aim to “control the football,” and Wisconsin will be no different.

“Wisconsin’s a very good team and epitomizes everything the Big Ten is all about,” Day said. “They’re always well coached, they’re always sound, and they have very good talent, so this is going to be a big challenge.”

Ohio State is stepping up to challenges this season so far.

The Buckeyes overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit in the season opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame, then pulled away 45-12 from Arkansas State after leading 17-9 with less than six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The Badgers beat New Mexico State 66-7 last Saturday behind 595 yards of offense, averaging nine yards per play led by sophomore running back Braelon Allen, who rushed for a game-high 86 yards and three touchdowns. Fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers said Allen will test the Buckeye defense.

“He’s a really good player. He’s very elusive — a lot more than I was expecting,” Chambers said. “He’s really patient, and he’s just a big back. I mean, they got a whole staple over there, but it’s just a bigger challenge for us and we’re really excited for it.”

Wisconsin fell to Washington State 17-14 in Week 2, but the Badgers historically hang tough in games with their hard-nosed style of play, particularly at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

“Any team can beat you, and you can beat any team,” Day said. “You can say that once or you can keep saying it till you’re blue in the face, but the guys have to listen, and they got to believe in you.”

Since the Big Ten conference moved to the divisional format in 2011, Ohio State and Wisconsin represent the two programs with the most divisional titles in that span with more than a dozen combined. Junior quarterback Graham Mertz leads the Badgers Saturday, and he’s completed 71 percent of his passes for 697 yards and six touchdowns under center so far this season.

Ohio State hasn’t lost to Wisconsin since 2010, but Day said the Buckeyes must stick to their preparation and they “got to go do it” Saturday.

“The challenge is that competitive stamina and can we do it week in and week out, so this will be a very, very good team,” Day said. “It’ll be the best quarterback we’ve seen. It’ll be the best running back we’ve seen and it’ll be a lot of the best we’ve seen so far.”

Ohio State and Wisconsin meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium, broadcast by ABC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2226 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Aug. 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State women’s volleyball team opened conference play by splitting its weekend series with Iowa and No. 3 Nebraska.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin

Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes began Big Ten play Saturday, and they did so without much issue against a Wisconsin team that consistently remains near the top of the conference.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0

The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich scored her second goal of the season, and the Buckeyes women’s soccer team notched their first conference win, defeating Iowa 2-0 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponents

The No. 23 Ohio State field hockey team huddles together during its 4-2 loss against No. 3 Maryland (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes field hockey team fell in two away games to top-25 Big Ten opponents over the weekend.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of Wisconsin

Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates a successful touchdown during during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21

Ohio State graduate safety Tanner McCalister (15) celebrates with his teammates during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impact

Kafe Kerouac sits on N. High St. as a cozy venue for people to enjoy drinks and and live performances. Credit: Juliana Hilton. Scott Woods and Vernall Bristow made their private practice of poetry public in 1998 by founding Writers’ Block Open Mic Night. Twenty-four years later, the weekly poetry night will be enjoying its final season as it comes to a close Dec. 21.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five games

The Ohio State Womens Soccer team (5-2-1) travels to The University of Michigan on Sept. 22, hoping to win their first game in Ann Arbor since 2016. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing game

Through three games, Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) has amassed 137 rec. yards on eight receptions. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Last week, C.J. Stroud called Cade Stover a “little Gronk,” likening his brute strength to that of future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State travels to play pair of top-25 Big Ten opponents this weekend

Ohio State sophomore midfielder Hallie Brost (18) rushes towards the ball during No. 23 Ohio States 1-0 loss to No. 15 Wake Forest Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bands

Tom Rothgery, vice president of AROUSE and Alea Doronsky, president. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern Reporter. AROUSE, the student radio club at Ohio State, will host a Welcome Back Show Saturday night, showcasing local Columbus-based bands and welcoming students to the local music scene.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campus

University Police tweeted Sept. 14 about a series of recent residential burglaries, reminding students of the many ways they can keep themselves and their property safe off-campus. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State appoints first Vice Provost for the Arts Lisa Florman

Lisa Florman, a 28-year employee at The Ohio State University, stepped into the role of Vice Provost for the Arts at Ohio State. Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State welcomed its first Vice Provost for the Arts Sept. 15.

Read full story

USG constitution review committee fails to receive approval, concerns about potential conflict of interest

Ohio State Undergraduate Student Government met Wednesday night intending to create the Constitution ByLaw Review Committee (CBRC); however, the resolution failed due to conflict of interest with the initial legislation. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Ohio State’s “Rocky” defense goes from rags to riches

Senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates after a tackle during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Sept. 3. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Despite being the only player on the roster from Philadelphia, I’m sorry Marvin Harrison Jr., but you are not the face of this “Rocky” comparison.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016

The Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to beat Michigan in Ann Arbor for the first time since 2016 when the two rivals face off Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland State

The Ohio State bench looks on during No. 23 Ohio State’s 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team increased their unbeaten streak to eight matches to start the season after a scoreless draw at Cleveland State Wednesday at Krenzler Field.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes look to lean on experienced goaltending in 2022-23

Ohio State senior goalie Ryan Snowden (30) played in five games during his junior season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. One of the most important things for any team is experience. In ice hockey, that’s no different, and Ohio State will have plenty of it come in the 2022-23 season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artists

Tash Sultana performs at Express Live! on Sept. 6, 2019. Photo credit: Miranda Lipton. Concert venues animate Columbus, bringing in artists from all over the world and giving them opportunities to perform in the heart of the city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy