Columbus, OH

String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campus

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aH95_0i6fvLZn00
University Police tweeted Sept. 14 about a series of recent residential burglaries, reminding students of the many ways they can keep themselves and their property safe off-campus. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter

A string of residential burglaries in the University District sparked reminders from University Police to students about how they can keep themselves and their property safe off campus.

According to the Community Crime Map , there were six reported residential burglaries Sept. 15-22 within a one mile radius on campus, but only two reported in the same time frame in 2021.

Sgt. Joe Albert, the public information officer for the Columbus Division of Police, said it’s natural for the off-campus area to see a rise in burglaries around this time of the year due to the increased student presence.

“Once students start getting back on campus, unfortunately that becomes a target for thieves and other criminals across the city,” Albert said. “I think, as the Ohio State police reported, they’ve been notified of a few or an uptick in them.”

Albert said a lot of recent burglaries are likely crimes of opportunity, involving the intruder entering through unlocked doors and windows when nobody is home.

“You think about Saturday football games, you know, there’s so much stuff going on where everybody might not be home at the time,” Albert said. “Or on a Saturday where there might be a huge tailgate or there might be a huge party somewhere where people are not in their residence. That’s when we’re seeing residences getting broken into, cars getting broken into.”

Albert said there are simple precautions students can take to deter potential burglars from targeting their home — including locking doors and windows, closing the blinds or curtains and keeping valuable items out of eyesight are some of the safety measures.

“If you live on the ground floor — if you live on the first floor — don’t have your nice Apple MacBook Pro, or whatever, sitting right on the other side of the window,” Albert said.  “Somebody can easily look in without any curtains — any blinds being shut — and see that and be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go in there and I’m going to take that.’”

For students looking to further protect themselves and their property, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement office is still giving out free safety devices for all students.

Isaacs said students can pick up window, door and personal alarms, which emit a loud ringing when triggered to attempt to scare away a criminal. Other available and free devices include batteries for smoke detectors and light timers

“We know that potential burglars watch residences, and if there is a pattern when people are home and people aren’t home, that makes an inviting target for a burglar,” Isaacs said. “The light timers allow you to turn on and off lights at various times so there isn’t a pattern for someone to follow.”

While the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement office is currently closed for repainting, students can still pick up their free safety devices at the information desk in the Ohio Union. Isaacs said when the office potentially reopens Sept. 29, students can collect devices in Ohio Union Room 3106 for the rest of the year.

“I think this is an excellent service to students,” Isaacs said. “These devices are free to them and it’s just another layer of protection that they can do for themselves.”

Off-campus crimes and suspicious behavior can be reported to the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2226 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Aug. 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 7 Ohio State women’s volleyball team opened conference play by splitting its weekend series with Iowa and No. 3 Nebraska.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin

Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes began Big Ten play Saturday, and they did so without much issue against a Wisconsin team that consistently remains near the top of the conference.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0

The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich scored her second goal of the season, and the Buckeyes women’s soccer team notched their first conference win, defeating Iowa 2-0 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponents

The No. 23 Ohio State field hockey team huddles together during its 4-2 loss against No. 3 Maryland (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes field hockey team fell in two away games to top-25 Big Ten opponents over the weekend.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of Wisconsin

Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates a successful touchdown during during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21

Ohio State graduate safety Tanner McCalister (15) celebrates with his teammates during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impact

Kafe Kerouac sits on N. High St. as a cozy venue for people to enjoy drinks and and live performances. Credit: Juliana Hilton. Scott Woods and Vernall Bristow made their private practice of poetry public in 1998 by founding Writers’ Block Open Mic Night. Twenty-four years later, the weekly poetry night will be enjoying its final season as it comes to a close Dec. 21.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five games

The Ohio State Womens Soccer team (5-2-1) travels to The University of Michigan on Sept. 22, hoping to win their first game in Ann Arbor since 2016. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing game

Through three games, Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) has amassed 137 rec. yards on eight receptions. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Last week, C.J. Stroud called Cade Stover a “little Gronk,” likening his brute strength to that of future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State travels to play pair of top-25 Big Ten opponents this weekend

Ohio State sophomore midfielder Hallie Brost (18) rushes towards the ball during No. 23 Ohio States 1-0 loss to No. 15 Wake Forest Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bands

Tom Rothgery, vice president of AROUSE and Alea Doronsky, president. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern Reporter. AROUSE, the student radio club at Ohio State, will host a Welcome Back Show Saturday night, showcasing local Columbus-based bands and welcoming students to the local music scene.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin Saturday

For a fourth straight game, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) will remain in Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Wisconsin (2-1) on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State appoints first Vice Provost for the Arts Lisa Florman

Lisa Florman, a 28-year employee at The Ohio State University, stepped into the role of Vice Provost for the Arts at Ohio State. Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State welcomed its first Vice Provost for the Arts Sept. 15.

Read full story

USG constitution review committee fails to receive approval, concerns about potential conflict of interest

Ohio State Undergraduate Student Government met Wednesday night intending to create the Constitution ByLaw Review Committee (CBRC); however, the resolution failed due to conflict of interest with the initial legislation. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Ohio State’s “Rocky” defense goes from rags to riches

Senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates after a tackle during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Sept. 3. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Despite being the only player on the roster from Philadelphia, I’m sorry Marvin Harrison Jr., but you are not the face of this “Rocky” comparison.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016

The Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to beat Michigan in Ann Arbor for the first time since 2016 when the two rivals face off Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland State

The Ohio State bench looks on during No. 23 Ohio State’s 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team increased their unbeaten streak to eight matches to start the season after a scoreless draw at Cleveland State Wednesday at Krenzler Field.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes look to lean on experienced goaltending in 2022-23

Ohio State senior goalie Ryan Snowden (30) played in five games during his junior season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. One of the most important things for any team is experience. In ice hockey, that’s no different, and Ohio State will have plenty of it come in the 2022-23 season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artists

Tash Sultana performs at Express Live! on Sept. 6, 2019. Photo credit: Miranda Lipton. Concert venues animate Columbus, bringing in artists from all over the world and giving them opportunities to perform in the heart of the city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy