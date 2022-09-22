Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Ohio State provides resources, training to recognize signs

Ohio State offers a wide variety of suicide prevention resources. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter

No one is alone, and Ohio State provides many resources as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is underway for the prevention and treatment of suicidal thoughts.

Laura Lewis, assistant director of Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program , said Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is an effort to spread the message that suicide is preventable.

Lewis said Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program provides education and training to give people the skills to help someone who may be at risk.

“We’re a great resource to campus if you want to learn about the topic of suicide and if you want to become more confident how to recognize the signs and symptoms for somebody who may be in distress and how to respond to them and how to get them access to care,” Lewis said.

According to the National Institute for Mental Health , suicide is the third leading cause of death in people aged 15-24, and young men are most at risk.

Ohio State also hosts the Out of the Darkness Campus Walk each year with the goal to inspire hope and healing to prevent suicide. Over 300 people participated in the walk April 9.

Counseling and Consultation Services can provide treatment and therapy for students with suicidal thoughts or mental health concerns, Lewis said.

“If you’re in crisis, they will respond and help you and do an immediate appointment,” Lewis said. “CCS is a great resource for how to talk to students and peers who you might want to get to help but don’t know how to get them there or aren’t sure of the words to say.”

Lewis said the University Police is also thoroughly trained to handle mental health crises.

“Sometimes it can be helpful just to make a phone call to the campus police and just simply say ‘I am concerned about someone, what should I do?’ and they will walk you through what they can do and how they can support you, if not going out and doing a well-check specifically on that person,” Lewis said.

Outside of resources at Ohio State, calling or texting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 will connect individuals with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Lewis said a licensed counselor will then respond in order to help or explain how the caller can help someone in a crisis.

“That’s a really great new resource because it’s making it easier for people to get to care,” Lewis said.

AnnaBelle Bryan, director of the Suicide and Trauma Reduction Initiative for Veterans at the Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State, said talking to someone and listening to them is sometimes the best thing to do, but it “does not necessarily mean therapy.”

Bryan said the approach and type of treatment is different based on the person, but treatment is proven to be effective.

“Suicide has no barriers,” Bryan said. “Mental health diagnoses have no barriers. Treatment can work and does not have barriers.”

Lewis said one way to help suicide prevention efforts is to look at health in a holistic way, which is what the Student Wellness Center aims to do. The center offers support for people struggling with body image, nutrition and addiction.

“They do a lot for mental health, for physical health, for financial health, even now digital health, and so there’s a ton of programs that they offer,” Lewis said.

Lewis said suicide prevention is a shared campus responsibility to look out and help connect people when signs become noticable.

“It’s ok to not be ok,” Lewis said. It’s ok to ask for help. This is not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of wisdom and strength.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or ideation, there are resources available.

  • National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline: dial 988
  • Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline: 614-221-5445
  • The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 866-488-7386
  • Ohio State Counseling and Consultation Services After Hours: 614-292-5766, option 2

