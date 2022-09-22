Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes look to lean on experienced goaltending in 2022-23

Ohio State senior goalie Ryan Snowden (30) played in five games during his junior season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

One of the most important things for any team is experience. In ice hockey, that’s no different, and Ohio State will have plenty of it come in the 2022-23 season.

The Buckeyes return three goaltenders from last season in sophomores Jakub Dobe š and Reilly Herbst as well as senior Ryan Snowden. Herbst said Ohio State’s experience at the position is bolstering the confidence of the goalies.

“It’s fun going to the rink every day and passing with Snowden and Dobe š just because they’re such good goalies,” Herbst said. “It’s really fun when you’re not in the net; you get to watch them and learn from them. So, I think we’ll have a solid year.”

Dobe š played in all but two of the Buckeyes’ games last season, finishing second in the Big Ten Conference with a .932 save percentage — the second highest single-season save percentage in program history — and fifth with a 2.31 goals against average. The 2022 Big Ten Goaltender and co-Freshman of the Year made 1,086 saves and led Ohio State to 21 of its 22 wins in 35 games.

Snowden arrived at Ohio State prior to the 2019-20 season and spent two years in the United States Hockey League, playing with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Central Illinois Flying Aces. Herbst also offers USHL experience, playing with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Omaha Lancers in 2020-21.

Volunteer assistant coach Dustin Carlson, who played between the pipes as a Buckeye from 2008-11, said Ohio State’s experienced goaltending will have a snowball effect on the rest of the team.

“It’s our biggest foundation,” Carlson said. “I think all the guys in front of them, forwards, defense, should have a well understanding that no matter who’s in the net, we’re going to stop some pucks. So , if they happen to break down or something, we’re going to be right there.”

Dobe š said Ohio State’s trio of goaltenders are each talented and he added that he enjoys supporting his teammates when they’re on the ice.

“It’s a lot of fun cheering every single day,” Dobe š said. “I think we’ll make a good solid three goaltenders for a league, and I think we will help our team a lot.”

Ohio State opens the 2022-23 season with a weekend set Oct. 1-2 against Mercyhurst at the Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Buckeyes fell in three games against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal series a season ago.

Snowden said Ohio State’s goaltenders “get along really well,” and behind their combination of confidence and experience, he said the Buckeyes are looking forward to the season.

“I think we’re going to have a good year ahead of us. We’re a pretty close group of goalies,” Snowden said. “We show up to work every day and always have fun and get along, which is, I think, the biggest parts of having a good starting trio. It’s going to be a good year.”