Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’

Ohio State junior opposite hitter Emily Londot has recorded at least 11 kills in all eight matches this season. Londot has also won Big-Ten Co-Player of the Week back-to-back. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot plays a big role in changing the culture of the Ohio State women’s volleyball team.

Londot and No. 7 Ohio State began the season with a pair of top-10 matchups at home against then-No. 2 Texas Aug. 26-27, then entered a five-week road stretch where the Buckeyes currently have gone 4-2.

On the road, the team saw ranked matchups during the Cardinal Classic and Georgia Tech Classic — which included Ohio State’s first win over a top-three team in program history against then-No. 3 Louisville Sept. 4. Londot said the Buckeyes have built team camaraderie.

“These trips are super fun for us,” Londot said. “We’ll just be on the bus playing random games, singing, laughing and all that stuff.”

Behind the Buckeyes’ close-knit culture, Londot is off to one of the best season starts of her Ohio State volleyball career.

She won Big-Ten Co-Player of the Week back-to-back weeks Sept. 5 and 12 and has recorded at least 10 kills in all eight matches this season. Londot said even with her early success, she’s still noticing her game evolve.

“Just as much as other teams are learning about me, I think every single week I learn about myself,” Londot said. “I see things and make changes during the next week, so it’s kind of a different person every week that you’ll see.”

In 27 sets played so far, Londot’s 114 kills put her at an average of 4.222 kills per set, which ranks third in the Big Ten. She also ranks third in the Big Ten in average points per set at a 4.81 clip.

Londot is second among Buckeyes with 74 digs, which have helped her record five double-doubles this season.

Londot gave credit to senior setter Mac Podraza — who also earned a conference honor and was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Sept. 12. Podraza said Londot has worked well with her on the court, which has helped Ohio State remain competitive against top-ranked opponents.

“Londot is an absolute stud,” Podraza said. “I think she does well with the positions that I put her in. It’s hard to give a good ball every single time.”

Londot played a big role in Ohio State’s victory Sept. 11 over then-No. 5 Georgia Tech — the same program that eliminated the Buckeyes in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Londot said the 3-1 win over the Yellow Jackets was a great accomplishment. She said the team believed they could beat Georgia Tech last season, and this win will propel the team “to move forward.”

Even though the Buckeyes started their season with back-to-back home matchups, Londot is thriving on the road. Since the home openers, the Utica, Ohio, native is averaging over 14 kills per match and said the team builds energy like each match is at home.

“I think when we go to opponents’ gyms, we do a really great job of building our own energy,” Londot said. “I think in Covelli the crowd is our seventh man, and it is so loud in there.”

Londot said it feels good to be connected to her teammates as the Buckeyes prepare for Big Ten play beginning at Iowa Friday at 7 p.m., for which the team is looking forward.

“It feels good, just to have all the pieces falling together,” Londot said. “I think we’re working well as a complete team, and everyone is putting in their full effort. I think it’s really allowing us to be the best team we can be right now.”