Ohio State improves among college rankings, faculty comment on factors

Ohio State University remains at No. 49 in the new U.S. News & World Report released annually. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

This story was originally published Sept. 19 and updated Sept. 21.

Ohio State remained No. 49 among the national universities in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” rankings Sept. 12, but the university moved up one spot from last year to No.16 among public colleges.

According to U.S. News, the rankings include 1,500 bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities with 17 different measures of quality — including graduation and retention rates and social mobility.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email the university continues to work on improvements to become the “example of a modern land-grant university,” including reducing class sizes, investing in 350 new tenure track faculty in this decade and doubling research expenditures within the next 10 years.

“The university is working toward that goal in several ways that raise Ohio State’s academic, research, operational and service excellence – all of which could influence future rankings,” Booker said.

Ohio State also saw a rise in the ranks of certain colleges — including the Fisher College of Business, which is ranked No. 13 nationally, three spots higher than the previous year.

Dean and John W. Berry Senior Chair in Business Anil K. Makhija said in an email the ranking is a resource for the Fisher College of Business to measure itself “from an external source.” The ranking stems from improvements in graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, financial resources per student and undergraduate academic reputation, he said.

“It affirms that our efforts are effective and that we offer a competitive product nationally,” Makhija said.

While these rankings have been positive for Ohio State, they don’t come without controversy.

According to a story by The Hil l, the ranking lists have received criticism from experts, including U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. In the article, Cardona said these rankings favor colleges who spend time and money on specific criteria. The information used to calculate the rankings are also misleading, forgoing information relevant to the figures.

According to the article, other criticisms of these college rankings include that schools can provide incorrect data — which Columbia University did — and these rankings focus on exclusivity rather than accessibility.

Ohio State’s College of Nursing advanced five spots nationally to No. 5 in the nation and up three spots to No. 2 among public schools nationally.

Wendy Bowles, assistant dean for baccalaureate programs at the College of Nursing, said these new rankings show the college is “making great strides and can be a model for other organizations across the nation.”

“I think that this ranking just signifies, symbolizes, the great education that they [students] get at the Ohio State College of Nursing,” Bowles said. “And it really, it’s no matter where they wanna go within the state of Ohio or outside of the state, it’s something that has a national recognition. And so it’ll follow them,” Bowles said.

The College of Engineering also rose to No. 15 among public universities that also offer doctoral degrees.

Dean Ayanna Howard said in an Ohio State News release how this ranking mirrors the practices being done in the College of Engineering.

“It’s rewarding to see that faculty and staff efforts to optimize evidence-based classroom practices while increasing the number, quality and diversity of engineering graduates is bearing fruit,” Howard said.

Makhija said these rankings will hopefully encourage more companies to recruit Ohio State students.

“The recent rankings can create more positive visibility for current and future students, which may attract even more companies and organizations interested in recruiting at Fisher,” Makhija said.

Booker said the work Ohio State is doing to further its national position will maintain the university’s value of student accessibility.

“These investments are happening as Ohio State remains committed to access and affordability for current and future students,” Booker said.