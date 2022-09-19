Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten opener

The Lantern
Ohio State sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways (16) sends a corner kick onto the pitch during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4fXY_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State head coach Brian Maisonneuve paces the sideline during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRHZG_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State senior forward Devyn Etling (9) shoots the ball during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJbb8_0i0uZFzS00 An Indiana player looks on during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKPa5_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State junior midfielder Parker Grinstead (10) shoots the ball during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqHv1_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State senior midfielder Brayden Durbin (5) kicks the ball towards the Indiana goal during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MN7Cx_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State junior defender Owen Sullivan (4) and Ohio State freshman goalkeeper Max Trejo (28) combine on the save during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30foPp_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State junior defender Owen Sullivan (4) leaves the pitch at halftime during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142qbD_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State mens soccer alumni are honored during the halftime break of No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xxz8_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways (16) pushes the ball towards the Indiana goal during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoqO3_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic (17) stretches during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29w1Zj_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State junior midfielder Parker Grinstead (10) sends the ball away during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27seH1_0i0uZFzS00 The Ohio State bench looks on during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbshZ_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways (16) sends a corner kick onto the field during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJq3y_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways (16) tosses the ball onto the pitch during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYb9s_0i0uZFzS00 The No. 23 Ohio State mens soccer team celebrates their second goal of the game during their 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtjBf_0i0uZFzS00 The ball waits to be kicked onto the pitch during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgl9R_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State sophomore defender Nathan Demian (3) saves the potential game tying shot during No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZEMH_0i0uZFzS00 Ohio State Junior defender Owen Sullivan (4) and junior midfielder Parker Grinstead (10) embraces following No. 23 Ohio States 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FDzG_0i0uZFzS00

The No. 22 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team defeated No. 15 Indiana 2-1 on Alumni Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday.

The Buckeyes (5-0-2) controlled the first 15 minutes, although neither they nor the Hoosiers (3-2-1) were able to score. However, senior midfielder Xavier Green came up with a goal at the 19th minute due to a one-touch pass by himself and redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling in the 18-yard box.

Green, playing his fourth year under head coach Brian Maisonneuve, said there is a different feel in the locker room this season that’s “played a big difference.”

“When we step on the field, we know we have this confidence about us that we’re going to win,” Green said. “Where, in the previous years, maybe that wasn’t quite there, or it wasn’t as strong as it is this year.”

Up until the end of the first half, Ohio State heavily controlled time of possession and came up with five shots to Indiana’s one. Freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota recorded his first goal of the season at the 44th minute on an assist from freshman forward Tanner Creech and junior defender Deylen Vellios.

Pechota said he was happy with the goal and even more happy with the team’s performance behind the way the season is going.

“I was happy for the guys on our team,” Pechota said. “Beating IU is a statement, and I think that’s a big thing for us. Like, I want people to take us seriously. I feel like people see Ohio State, and they don’t expect us, but I think it’s a good thing that we’re sending a message.”

The Buckeyes picked up five quick fouls in the first 10 minutes of the second half but came out with more of a sense of urgency than the Hoosiers. Ohio State had three shots on goal in 15 minutes, two of which were saved by Indiana defenders at the goal line.

The Hoosiers’ first goal came from senior forward Herbert Endeley on a one-on-five midfield attack at the 72nd minute. After this point, Indiana came out much more aggressive and had a few more opportunities to score, but the Buckeyes’ defense, especially thanks to Vellios and redshirt junior defender Owen Sullivan, came up big late.

For the second consecutive game, redshirt freshman goalie Max Trejo started over redshirt senior Keagan McLaughlin, the back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week , due to a Grade 1 strain in his quad, according to Maisonneuve.

While the Buckeyes have stayed aggressive the past few matches, they have also had a problem with fouls and cards. Sunday, Ohio State had only one yellow card on Vellios out of 13 total fouls.

Maisonneuve said although both his offense and defense played well, he thought the box defending was especially good for the Buckeyes Sunday.

“We had quite a few corners, but they were being aggressive,” Maisonneuve said. “They put the balls in the box. I thought our box defending was good. You know, they had that really dangerous cross with about 10 to go that snuck by the back post. But in terms of box defending, energy communication, I thought it was really good.”

Maisonneuve’s Buckeyes play at Cleveland State Wednesday 7 p.m. at Krenzler Field.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2234 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Writers’ Block poetry open mic at Kafe Kerouac to end in December, participants speak on its impact

Kafe Kerouac sits on N. High St. as a cozy venue for people to enjoy drinks and and live performances. Credit: Juliana Hilton. Scott Woods and Vernall Bristow made their private practice of poetry public in 1998 by founding Writers’ Block Open Mic Night. Twenty-four years later, the weekly poetry night will be enjoying its final season as it comes to a close Dec. 21.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five games

The Ohio State Womens Soccer team (5-2-1) travels to The University of Michigan on Sept. 22, hoping to win their first game in Ann Arbor since 2016. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing game

Through three games, Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) has amassed 137 rec. yards on eight receptions. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Last week, C.J. Stroud called Cade Stover a “little Gronk,” likening his brute strength to that of future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State travels to play pair of top-25 Big Ten opponents this weekend

Ohio State sophomore midfielder Hallie Brost (18) rushes towards the ball during No. 23 Ohio States 1-0 loss to No. 15 Wake Forest Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin Saturday

For a fourth straight game, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) will remain in Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Wisconsin (2-1) on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campus

University Police tweeted Sept. 14 about a series of recent residential burglaries, reminding students of the many ways they can keep themselves and their property safe off-campus. Credit: Nathan Mader | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State appoints first Vice Provost for the Arts Lisa Florman

Lisa Florman, a 28-year employee at The Ohio State University, stepped into the role of Vice Provost for the Arts at Ohio State. Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State welcomed its first Vice Provost for the Arts Sept. 15.

Read full story

USG constitution review committee fails to receive approval, concerns about potential conflict of interest

Ohio State Undergraduate Student Government met Wednesday night intending to create the Constitution ByLaw Review Committee (CBRC); however, the resolution failed due to conflict of interest with the initial legislation. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Ohio State’s “Rocky” defense goes from rags to riches

Senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates after a tackle during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Sept. 3. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Despite being the only player on the roster from Philadelphia, I’m sorry Marvin Harrison Jr., but you are not the face of this “Rocky” comparison.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland State

The Ohio State bench looks on during No. 23 Ohio State’s 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team increased their unbeaten streak to eight matches to start the season after a scoreless draw at Cleveland State Wednesday at Krenzler Field.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes look to lean on experienced goaltending in 2022-23

Ohio State senior goalie Ryan Snowden (30) played in five games during his junior season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. One of the most important things for any team is experience. In ice hockey, that’s no different, and Ohio State will have plenty of it come in the 2022-23 season.

Read full story
Ohio State

Students react to Ohio State discontinuing iPad distribution

As the Digital Flagship Program evolves, the university has announced April 26 that it will no longer be providing iPads for incoming students April 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Ohio State provides resources, training to recognize signs

Ohio State offers a wide variety of suicide prevention resources. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter. No one is alone, and Ohio State provides many resources as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is underway for the prevention and treatment of suicidal thoughts.

Read full story

Local business The Plant Gays aims to start its own Green(ery) Revolution

David Erbe and Aidan Robinson, co-owners of The Plant Gays, at their shop in the East Market repotting a plant, one of the many services offered in-store. Credit: Jen Brown Photography, Courtesy of David Erbe.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’

Ohio State junior opposite hitter Emily Londot has recorded at least 11 kills in all eight matches this season. Londot has also won Big-Ten Co-Player of the Week back-to-back. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Ohio State improves among college rankings, faculty comment on factors

Ohio State University remains at No. 49 in the new U.S. News & World Report released annually. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. This story was originally published Sept. 19 and updated Sept. 21.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividends

Ohio State senior forward Emma Sears (19) was named Second Team All-Big Ten in spring 2021. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Many in the Ohio State women’s soccer program have long been familiar with fourth-year forward Emma Sears and her work ethic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy