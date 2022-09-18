Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes suffer first road defeat, fall 2-0 to No. 4 Rutgers

The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

No. 22 Ohio State women’s soccer was shut out for the third time this season as it fell to No. 4 Rutgers 2-0 Sunday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Rutgers (9-0-0) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when junior midfielder Sara Brocious threaded a ball through the Buckeye defense to junior forward Allison Lowrey, who shot it past the Buckeyes’ graduate goalkeeper Kat Robinson.

The Buckeyes (5-2-1) attempted to respond in the eighth minute but were denied when senior forward Emma Sears’ shot was stopped by Rutgers graduate goalkeeper Meagan McClelland.

Ohio State finished the first half with a 6-5 edge in shots but were held off the scoresheet by a Rutgers squad that entered the game, having allowed just five goals so far this season.

Rutgers doubled its lead in the 55th minute when sophomore midfielder Kylie Daigle found Brocious with a through ball of her own on the right side of the box, leading Brocious to slide the ball past Buckeyes freshman goalkeeper Molly Pritchard.

The Buckeyes nearly cut the lead in half in the 79th minute when junior midfielder Kine Flotre hit the crossbar.

The Scarlet Knights had a chance to add to their lead in the 83rd minute when junior midfielder Becci Fluchel took a penalty kick, but she missed the net.

Less than two minutes later, Sears had another opportunity to score but was again denied by McClelland.

The Buckeyes suffered their first road defeat of the season and are now 0-1-0 in Big Ten play and 5-2-1 overall. Next up for Ohio State is a road game at Michigan on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.