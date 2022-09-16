Columbus, OH

Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bash

Nancy’s Home Cooking (left) occupied 3133 N. High St. for over 50 years before Rewash Refillery (right) took over the space in September 2021. Courtesy of Richard Hahn and Samantha White, respectively

Nancy’s Home Cooking, a Clintonville restaurant known for its homestyle cuisine before its closure in December 2020, will make a one-day comeback at ReWash Refillery Saturday.

Samantha White, owner of ReWash, said her soap refillery and sustainable market is celebrating its one-year anniversary by reviving Nancy’s for a day. Customers will receive a ticket for one serving of Nancy’s chicken and noodles for every $25 they spend in the store, she said.

“It was their famous signature dish,” White said.

Nancy’s Home Cooking resided at 3133 N. High St. for over 50 years before moving to a downtown location, former owner Rick Hahn said. He said unforeseen circumstances, such as the emergence of COVID-19 and looting related to the George Floyd protests, led to its eventual closure.

“There was no business downtown,” Hahn said. “We saw we were sinking fast, so we had to shut everything down.”

When Hahn took ownership of Nancy’s in 2012, it already possessed a rich legacy, he said. The business was historically owned by women — Nancy Kemmerling, Cindy King and Sheila Davis Hahn — and served as a community staple, Rick Hahn said.

Rick Hahn was married to Sheila Davis Hahn, who oversaw the restaurant from 2008-12, Rick Hahn said. After she died unexpectedly, Rick Hahn said he left the corporate world to step into a leadership role at Nancy’s.

White said she recognizes Nancy’s impact on the Clintonville community and feels grateful to the women who worked in the space before her.

“When you come in here, there’s just a good vibe and a good feeling,” White said.

White, who moved to Columbus from Las Vegas in March 2021, said she started ReWash in April 2021 by selling refills of soap, detergent and other environmentally-friendly products out of a van. She said opening ReWash’s permanent home in Nancy’s old location in September 2021 allowed her business to build a loyal customer base.

White also said paying homage to Nancy’s is a common occurrence. Photographs of the iconic eatery adorn the walls, and nostalgic Clintonville residents pop in all the time, she said.

“Not a day goes by that somebody doesn’t walk in and feel sentimental,” White said. “People come in and say ‘Oh, I had my first date with my husband here,’ or ‘My grandpa used to take me there.’”

Rick Hahn said he is thankful for the opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces and serve up food again.

“If you asked anybody in Columbus or Clintonville where the best place to get chicken and noodles was, they would definitely say Nancy’s Home Cooking,” Rick Hahn said.

White said she is excited to commemorate the past while still looking ahead to the future. She said Orchard Lane Flowers, a Clintonville flower shop, is also participating in the event. Vegetarian and vegan customers who spend $25 or more can redeem their ticket for a fresh bouquet, White said.

ReWash Refillery’s one-year anniversary party will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. More information about the day’s activities can be found on ReWash’s Instagram page.

