Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: The sky is not falling for Buckeyes offense

Ohio State junior quarterback C.J. Stroud throws downfield during No. 3 Ohio States 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The year is 2005. The cinematic masterpiece “Chicken Little” was just released.

Just a few minutes into the film, Chicken Little runs through the town yelling: “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”

That bore a striking resemblance to a portion of Buckeye Nation after Ohio State scored the fewest points during a Ryan Day-era game in a 21-10 win against then-No. 10 Notre Dame.

Some wondered if the Buckeyes were getting away from their air-it-out style of offense that led to third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud having one of the greatest seasons for a signal-caller in program history.

Against Arkansas State, though, Ohio State’s offense was back.

The Buckeyes put up 45 points on 538 yards of offense, averaging 10 yards per play — a feat they accomplished twice last season against Minnesota Sept. 2, 2021, and in the Rose Bowl against Utah Jan. 1.

Ohio State rekindled its offense’s quick-strike ability as well, notching four of its six touchdown drives on four plays or less. The other two drives were nothing to scoff at either, taking the opening drive eight plays and 96 yards for six, while the final score of the game came on a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

It wasn’t a one-man show for the Buckeyes, either.

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. stole the spotlight, and rightfully so. The Philadelphia native became just the second Buckeye pass catcher in history to have three touchdown receptions in multiple games, joining Joey Galloway on that exclusive list.

However, people can’t forget who delivered him the ball: Stroud. The Buckeyes’ gunslinger had just another day at the office for his standards, completing 16-of-24 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns, bettering his leading case to win the Heisman Trophy, according to DraftKings Sportsbook .

Stroud’s second-favorite target Saturday was second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka, who has filled in nicely for injured third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Egbuka had a quiet — if you want to call that — four catches for 118 yards and a 51-yard touchdown connection in the third quarter, overshadowed heavily by Harrison’s monster day.

That’s not to mention the dual threat in the backfield in second-year TreVeyon Henderson and third-year Miyan Williams.

Henderson set the tone on the second play from scrimmage, carrying the rock 41 yards to get the Buckeyes out of their own end zone and set up their first score of the game.

The Hopewell, Virginia, native found the end zone twice against the Red Wolves, boasting his dynamic abilities as a back.

Late in the first quarter, Henderson showed flawless vision on an inside run — albeit set up by a hole that a Mack truck could’ve driven through. Nevertheless, he jump cut twice around offensive linemen third-year Luke Wypler and graduate Matthew Jones, respectively, coasting untouched into the end zone.

On his second touchdown carry, he took an off-tackle run to the house, putting his foot in the ground and showing his speed when getting to the second level, throwing a stiff-arm on would-be Arkansas State tackler second-year cornerback Taylon Doss, who dove at Henderson’s ankles as he flew by.

Williams complemented Henderson’s 87-yard day with a 46-yard one himself, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

The offensive line cleaned up some of its miscues against the Fighting Irish, allowing just one sack and no hurries of Stroud. In due time, as projected first-round NFL draft pick third-year Paris Johnson Jr., second-year Donovan Jackson and Jones adjust into their new slots on the line and gel, the unit will be the best in the country.

Expect a similar performance from the Buckeyes’ offense this weekend against an inferior opponent in Toledo, whose defense ranks 87th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in expected points added per game , according to CFB Graphs.

Don’t worry Buckeye Nation, the sky is not falling.