Buckeyes since birth: students reflect on family Ohio State traditions

Ohio State has been a family tradition for fourth-year athletic training major Grace Castricone, whose father, Charles Castricone, graduated in 1994 after studying education. Credit: Amani Bayo

Saturday night games, scarlet and gray jerseys and backyard get-togethers are nothing but old traditions for Grace Castricone, who grew up a Buckeye fan.

For some Ohio State students like Castricone, being a Buckeye runs in the family. With Parents and Family Weekend Sept. 17-18, families — some made up of a long line of Buckeyes — are welcome on campus, having the opportunity to see Ohio State on a gameday weekend.

Castricone, a fourth-year in athletic training, had been acquainted with Ohio State traditions through her father, a 1994 Ohio State graduate in education Charles Castricone, long before becoming a Buckeye herself.

“When I was three, I had an OSU cheerleading outfit,” Grace Castricone said.

Grace Castricone said she enjoyed the gatherings and thrill of game day as a child, being able to participate in a tradition that seemed important to her father. From the family traditions and her history with Ohio State football, Grace Castricone was influenced to attend the university and study athletic training.

“One of my clinical rotations was the football team last year,” Grace Castricone said. “Not only was I excited to do that, but it was the whole family, and every Saturday they would text me about it.”

Now a seasoned Buckeye, Grace Castricone said she is grateful for the bond between her family and university life.

“Whenever they come up, not only are they showing me old bars or old restaurants they used to go to, I get to show them my spots and what I like to do,” Grace Castricone said.

Grace Castricone said she found comfort in knowing her parents were familiar with Ohio State and made her feel confident in getting involved on campus.

Grace Castricone is not alone. Naomi Williams, who uses they/them pronouns, said their parents, siblings and cousins were all Buckeyes as well.

Most famously, Williams, a fourth-year in human resources, said their grandfather, Larry Lokai — also known as “ Buckeyeman ” — is a prominent football superfan. Lokai — with his trademark scarlet-and-gray wig, painted face and Buckeye necklaces — has become a well-known celebrity fan.

Williams said experiencing the excitement that their grandfather brought to football games is a core childhood memory.

“When I was younger, it was more so seeing him on TV,” Williams said. “We would all scream to each other ‘He’s on TV, he’s on TV!’”

From a small town of West Liberty, Ohio, Williams said it was important for them to follow the lead of many members of their family by attending Ohio State and gaining similar opportunities.

Williams said they urge all students to establish a relationship between their parents and the university for a better experience.

“Campus is large, but it’s not that large,” Williams said. “It can be intimidating from a distance, but it does feel more like home.”