What’s Up: Big City, Big Concerts

Scooter Safety: Ohio State shares ways to stay safe while riding

Safety tips given regarding scooter and bicycle usage include riding on roads, parking in designated areas and yielding to pedestrians. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Electric scooters, easily identifiable by their bright colors and high speeds, have become a fixture of campus life. However, Ohio State expressed its safety concerns with scooters in a universitywide email Sept. 11.