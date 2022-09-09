Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State beats Brown 3-2 on the road

Then-junior forward, Emma Sears, then-freshman defender Sydney Jones and former forward Marissa Birzon run after the ball during the Ohio State-TCU game Sept. 12 2021, Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content

The Buckeyes conceded first but answered in emphatic fashion, scoring three goals in 23 minutes on their way to preserving a perfect record on the road and defeating Brown 3-2 Thursday.

Brown (4-1-0) opened the scoring off a corner-kick in the 4th minute when senior forward Ava Seelenfreund’s header found the net. However, while the Bears conceded just one goal in their first four games, Ohio State (4-1-1) broke through.

Just six minutes later, the Buckeyes responded when junior midfielder Peyton McNamara found sophomore defender Sydney Jones who struck the ball from the right side of the box into the far left corner to even the score at one. It was Jones’ first goal of the season and her first non-penalty goal of her career.

In the 23rd-minute, senior forward Emma Sears scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season when she cut from right to left near the top of the box and dispatched the ball into the top-left corner to give Ohio State a 2-1 lead.

The Buckeyes added to their lead in the 33rd-minute when Sears raced down the right channel and found sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich, who finished Sears’ feed for her first goal of the campaign, giving Ohio State a 3-1 lead heading into halftime.

Brown wouldn’t back down though, cutting Ohio State’s lead in half off of a free kick in the 53rd-minute when senior forward Sheyenne Allen beat freshman goalkeeper Molly Pritchard.

Despite several game-tying bids from Brown, the Buckeyes held on to win 3-2, extending their unbeaten streak to three.

Up next for the Buckeyes is a senior day in-state matchup against Kent State on Sunday at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on BTN+.