Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State beats Brown 3-2 on the road

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHhO6_0hnydUaC00
Then-junior forward, Emma Sears, then-freshman defender Sydney Jones and former forward Marissa Birzon run after the ball during the Ohio State-TCU game Sept. 12 2021, Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content

The Buckeyes conceded first but answered in emphatic fashion, scoring three goals in 23 minutes on their way to preserving a perfect record on the road and defeating Brown 3-2 Thursday.

Brown (4-1-0) opened the scoring off a corner-kick in the 4th minute when senior forward Ava Seelenfreund’s header found the net. However, while the Bears conceded just one goal in their first four games, Ohio State (4-1-1) broke through.

Just six minutes later, the Buckeyes responded when junior midfielder Peyton McNamara found sophomore defender Sydney Jones who struck the ball from the right side of the box into the far left corner to even the score at one. It was Jones’ first goal of the season and her first non-penalty goal of her career.

In the 23rd-minute, senior forward Emma Sears scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season when she cut from right to left near the top of the box and dispatched the ball into the top-left corner to give Ohio State a 2-1 lead.

The Buckeyes added to their lead in the 33rd-minute when Sears raced down the right channel and found sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich, who finished Sears’ feed for her first goal of the campaign, giving Ohio State a 3-1 lead heading into halftime.

Brown wouldn’t back down though, cutting Ohio State’s lead in half off of a free kick in the 53rd-minute when senior forward Sheyenne Allen beat freshman goalkeeper Molly Pritchard.

Despite several game-tying bids from Brown, the Buckeyes held on to win 3-2, extending their unbeaten streak to three.

Up next for the Buckeyes is a senior day in-state matchup against Kent State on Sunday at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on BTN+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2224 followers

More from The Lantern

First-in-the-nation nursing education program to begin January

Launching in January, The College of Nursing will offer its first ever Doctor of Nursing Eduction to prepare students to teach nursing. Credit: Katherine Simon | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio State

Cleveland-based taqueria Barrio Tacos serves drinks, chips, and tacos to customers at one of their Midwest locations. Photo courtesy of Barrio Tacos provided by Columbus Partner, Jason Beudert.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State

Ohio State and Arkansas State battle over the ball during the Ohio State-Arkansas State game Saturday. Ohio State won 45-12. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. College football is back.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Finding sunshine in an Ohio winter: coping with SAD

The John W. Wilce Student Health Center provides a variety of health care services to Ohio State students. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo. As the air gets colder in Columbus, many students may find themselves coping with seasonal affective disorder for the first time.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Dowling makes the most of final year as a Buckeye

Ohio State walk-on senior midfielder Chris Dowling (21) finds himself on the starting lineup after an uncommon beginning. Credit: Ohio State Athletics. As a native of Dublin, Ohio, redshirt senior midfielder Chris Dowling grew up close to Ohio State, which familiarized him with the men’s soccer program and community.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Hispanic Heritage Month: organizations look to create community, emphasize self-care for Latino/Hispanic students

A wide variety of events will be planned for students around Hispanic Heritage Month through The Student Success center within the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. | Credit: Amani Bayo.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior night

Ohio State junior midfielder Peyton McNamara (9) scored twice in No. 22 Ohio States 2-1 win over Kent State on Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior midfielder Peyton McNamara scored twice in the first half Sunday, helping the No. 22 Buckeyes earn a 2-1 win over Kent State on senior night.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech Classic

The crowd celebrates as the Ohio State women’s volleyball team records another point during Ohio States matchup against The University of Texas. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison already making history in third start

Ohio State second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Arkansas State game Saturday. Ohio State won 45-12. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas State

Ohio State second year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown during the Ohio State-Arkansas State game Saturday. Ohio State won 45-12. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four saves

The Buckeyes men’s soccer team gathers to run down field during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7, 2021. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor of Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status report

Ohio State third year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) recorded 1606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games, during his second year campaign. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Abstract Athlete art exhibition highlights former athletes, veterans turned artists

Two of, visual artist and former Ohio State football player, Percy King’s woodworking pieces are being displayed at The Abstract Athlete art exhibition, one being a depiction of Mohammad Ali and the other of the Notorious B.I.G. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer.

Read full story

Anticipated film ‘Memoria’ coming to Wexner Center for the Arts Friday and Sunday

Tilda Swinton as Jessica Holland in “Memoria.” Credit: Memoria images courtesy of Neon. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s acclaimed film “Memoria” will make a rare appearance at the Wexner Center for the Arts, screening on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Character, adaptability and the little things remembered by Buckeye seniors

The Ohio State Womens Soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Before the No. 22 Ohio State women’s soccer team battles Kent State on Sunday, it will recognize eight players during Senior Day.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention Saturday

The most recent Sneaker Freaks event took place August 21, 2021, in Columbus’ Lausche Building. Credit: Courtesy of Travis Walker. Ohio State students looking to buy, sell or trade shoes will have their opportunity at the Sneaker Freaks 10th anniversary convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments

Early Career Scholars program supports new faculty on tenure track

Ohio State’s Provost’s Early Career Scholars program, open to both incoming and current assistant professors from all disciplines who are on a tenure track, has selected its first cohort of scholars. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State.

Read full story

Anti-hazing report website, anti-hazing training coming by January

As early as this fall, Ohio State plans on making all hazing incidents from the past five years available. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State will make hazing incidents from the past five years available to the public as early as this fall as part of the university’s anti-hazing campaign.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas State

The Ohio State football team huddles up during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Entering Week 2 of the college football season after a comeback victory in a top-five matchup, the Buckeyes don’t plan to take their foot off the pedal.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Oktoberfest, concerts and comedians

As summer comes to a close, Columbus events are beginning to shift to more seasonal activities — so get excited for all of the upcoming fall festivities. This week is a happy-medium to usher summer out and begin to welcome fall in.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy