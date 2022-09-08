Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in December

Buckeyes huddle up before the Ohio State-Maryland game on Feb. 6. Ohio State won 82-67. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

Ohio State men’s basketball announced its Big Ten schedule Thursday, as the Buckeyes will open the conference slate against Rutgers at the Schottenstein Center Dec. 8.

The 20-game conference schedule features home-and-home matchups against Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and Michigan State.

Ohio State rounds out the home conference slate with three-consecutive games against Penn State Feb. 23, 2023, Illinois Feb. 26, 2023 and Maryland March 1, 2023. Maryland will serve as the Buckeyes’ senior day.

The Buckeyes’ lone regular-season matchup against Michigan this upcoming season is Feb. 5, 2023 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ohio State features other marquee matchups at the Schottenstein Center against Purdue Jan. 5, 2023, Iowa Jan. 21, 2023, Wisconsin Feb. 2, 2023 and Michigan State Feb. 12, 2023.

The Buckeyes open the season at home against Robert Morris Nov. 7.

Ohio State’s Big Ten conference schedule

Dec. 8 vs. Rutgers

Jan. 1, 2023 at Northwestern

Jan. 5, 2023 vs. Purdue

Jan. 8, 2023 at Maryland

Jan. 12, 2023 vs. Minnesota

Jan. 15, 2023 at Rutgers

Jan. 18, 2023 at Nebraska

Jan. 21, 2023 vs. Iowa

Jan. 24, 2023 at Illinois

Jan. 28, 2023 at Indiana

Feb. 2, 2023 vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 5, 2023 at Michigan

Feb. 9, 2023 vs. Northwestern

Feb. 12, 2023 vs. Michigan State

Feb. 16, 2023 at Iowa

Feb. 19, 2023 at Purdue

Feb. 23, 2023 vs. Penn State

Feb. 26, 2023 vs. Illinois

March 1, 2023 vs. Maryland

March 4, 2023 at Michigan State