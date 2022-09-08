Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst makes calls to the team in the first half of the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin Dec. 7 2019. Ohio State won 34-21. Credit: Cori Wade | For the Lantern

Location : Madison, Wisconsin

2021 Record: 9-4

Head coach: Paul Chryst

2022 record so far: 1-0 (W, 38-0 vs. Illinois State)

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 4-13

What’s happened so far in 2022?

The Badgers enjoyed a 38-0 Week 1 shutout against Illinois State Saturday. The offense looked scary, led by sophomore running back Braelon Allen’s 148 yards and two touchdowns, including a 96-yard breakaway in the second quarter. In addition, junior quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 219 yards and a touchdown at a near-90 percent completion rate.

Key offensive player:

After a solid first season with the Badgers in 2021, Allen’s big touchdown run against Illinois State helped him start the year strong. Allen’s shown he’s the boost the Wisconsin offense may need after an up-and-down season last year. The Badgers return all key starters on the offensive line, so another year behind them can give Allen more confidence. In addition, if head coach Paul Chryst decides to use Allen as a receiver as well, like he did with back-to-back Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, defenses beware.

Key defensive player:

Junior linebacker Nick Herbig made his presence felt as a sophomore, recording nine sacks and a forced fumble last season. Now, as the leader of the Badger defense, Herbig already picked up two sacks and four tackles. Herbig has the ability to slice through the middle of offensive lines and get to the quarterback, standing at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds and playing quick for his size.

Weaknesses:

Wisconsin’s secondary looked vulnerable Saturday against Illinois State. Cardinals junior quarterback Zack Annexstad found big holes in the defense, throwing for 186 yards. The Badgers gave up four passes of at least 20 yards to the Redbirds Saturday and must close those gaps come big games against teams, such as Ohio State Sept. 24 and Michigan State Oct. 15.