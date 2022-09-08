Maryland Terrapins

Maryland running back Antwain Littleton II leaps over the pile to score a touchdown during Saturday’s season-opening win over Buffalo. Littleton added 34 yards on six carries to help the Terps rush for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Credit: Kevin Richardson via TNS

Location: College Park, Maryland

2021 record: 7-6

Head coach: Michael Locksley

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record against Ohio State since 2000: 0-7

What’s happened so far in 2022?

The Terrapins handily defeated Buffalo 31-10 Saturday. The run game was effective with redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per carry.

Key offensive player:

Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa broke out to throw for 3,860 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2021, good for third in the Big Ten in yards and fourth in touchdowns. He threw for 290 yards and one interception in his season debut Saturday.

Key defensive player:

Senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett was a bright spot on a defense that ranked 13th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game during 2021. He finished the season with 24 tackles, 13 passes broken up and three interceptions, which tied him for the team lead. He started off 2022 with five tackles and five passes broken up against Buffalo.

Weaknesses:

The Maryland defense struggled in 2021. It ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten in points allowed, giving up 30.7 per game. It was also third-worst in yards per game allowed in the Big Ten, allowing 404.3, topped only by Northwestern and Michigan State. The team also struggled with penalties, losing an average of 57.2 yards per game to penalties in 2021.