Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (8) celebrates after recovering a Western Michigan Broncos fumble during the second quarter in East Lansing, Michigan on Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Credit: Joel Bissell | MLive.com via TNS

Location: East Lansing, Michigan



2021 record: 11-2

Head coach: Mel Tucker

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 3-15

What’s happened so far in 2022?

Kicking off their season Friday, the Spartans logged their first victory of 2022, defeating Western Michigan 35-13. Michigan State came out with some drawbacks, notably from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne, who had some jitters and often put too much air under his throws early. However, he ultimately put the game away with a 43-yard touchdown to redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Mosley. Additionally, senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon was awarded Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week , tallying four tackles for loss with a forced fumble.

Key offensive player:

Redshirt sophomore running back Jalen Berger is ready to show the Big Ten what he is capable of after transfering from Wisconsin in January. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, one would think Berger is twenty pounds lighter with the way he hits the hole with such force and acceleration. Tallying 120 yards on the ground — with a long of 50 — and a touchdown, Berger looks to be the X-factor to the Spartans’ success for the duration of the season, like many Spartan running backs before him.

Key defensive player:

An Ohio native, it is no secret that defensive tackle Jacob Slade is one of the leaders of the Spartan defense, and the redshirt senior’s name is on the preseason watch list for the Lombardi Trophy and the Outland Trophy. With new names in the front-seven rotation, Slade will be a grounding force and key production unit like he was last season, in which he tallied 40 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Weaknesses:

While the future seems bright for head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans, to say the team overperformed in 2021 is hardly a stretch. Looking ahead at the 2022 schedule, winning on the road at Washington, Michigan and Penn State will be no easy feat. Additionally, with a less-than-sound secondary, the Spartans face no lack of pass-happy offenses, and their first test comes Sept. 17 against Washington in Seattle. Ultimately, the 2022 campaign looks to be a defining season of Tucker’s tenure at Michigan State, where the Spartans will likely be content to match their record from the previous season.