Michigan Stadium, home to the University of Michigan Wolverines football team in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Credit: Kyle Mattson | kylemattson via TNS

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

2021 Record: 12-2, Big Ten Champions

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 4-16

What’s happened so far in 2022?

The Wolverines started the season with a dominant 51-7 win over Colorado State. The defense, which ranked No. 8 in scoring in 2021 by allowing 17.4 points per game, did not miss a beat holding the Rams to 219 total yards Saturday. Three different players rushed for at least 50 yards en route to holding Colorado State to 2.1 yards per carry.

Key offensive player:

Junior running back Blake Corum comes off a year making All-Big Ten Third Team after accumulating 1,397 all-purpose yards in 2021. After splitting reps with former running back Hassan Haskins last season, Corum is primed to take the majority of snaps in the backfield for the Wolverines in 2022. Corum was the leading rusher in Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State, running for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Key defensive player:

Senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021 where he recorded 37 tackles and four passes defended. Smith’s season started off strong against Colorado State where he registered four combined tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Weaknesses:

The Wolverines have yet to decide on a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, showing that the position is rotating based on the situation. Although graduate signal-caller Cade McNamara started against Colorado State, three different quarterbacks appeared in Saturday’s game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh stated sophomore J.J. McCarthy will get the start in Week 2 against Hawaii, and the inconsistency at the quarterback position may lead to trouble later in the season.