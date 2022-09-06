Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3

The Buckeyes’ men’s soccer team gathers on the field during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on March 7, 2021. Ohio State won 4-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content

The Ohio State men’s soccer team defeated Wright State 2-0 on a rain-soaked Labor Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes (3-0-1) extended their win streak to three and recorded a third-consecutive shutout, achieving their best start to a season since 2010.

Junior midfielder Parker Grinstead opened the scoring in the 20th-minute with a strike in the top-right corner of the goal following impressive build-up play with redshirt senior midfielder Chris Dowling, who claimed the assist.

Grinstead said it felt great to get on the scoresheet for the first time this season.

“It definitely feels good winning these games after the past few seasons,” Grinstead said. “I feel really good about the team. The team’s been playing well. In training we’re pushing each other every day.”

Substantial rain came over Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in the second half, as players attempted to maintain their footing on the wet playing surface. As the precipitation ensued, the Raiders (0-3-1) became more of a threat, although the Buckeyes maintained their hold on the match.

Freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic closed out the match in the 81st-minute with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box, which found its way to the near post, just shy of Wright State fifth-year goalkeeper Sebastian Jimenez’s grasp. This is the freshman’s second goal of the season.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, junior midfielder and captain Laurence Wootton had to be substituted in the 84th-minute after he was tackled by Wright State freshman midfielder Uche Odemena, resulting in a red card for Odemena.

Borkovic said the Buckeyes hope to build on their strong start to the season, and that continued Monday.

“Before the game, (our message) was carry on our unbeaten run and that’s what we’ve done now. That’s a credit to the players, the coaches and staff. We’ve been training well and implementing that into the game,” Borkovic said.

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve had high praise for senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin and his back line, who together have conceded one goal over the first four games this season, recording three straight shutouts.

“He brings that presence; he’s so long. He’s got good leadership qualities, you don’t always hear him, but he’s leading in his way,” Maisonneuve said. “That presence and that calmness that he brings to the group, you can see it just penetrates through the lines.”

The Buckeyes take on Butler in their next match Friday at 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.