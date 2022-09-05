Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nGI3_0hizZUw600
Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) dances with his teammates prior to No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Columbus was a surreal place to be Saturday.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in town with a special performance from Jack Harlow. NBA stars LeBron James and Jayson Tatum as well as Buckeye football alums Joe Burrow, Chris Olave and Ezekiel Elliott were among many in attendance as Ohio State honored the 20th anniversary of the 2002 National Championship victory against Miami.

Oh, and there just so happened to be the first top-five matchup to open the season at Ohio Stadium in program history.

No. 2 Ohio State righted the ship after last year’s upset loss to open the home slate to then-No. 12 Oregon, grinding out a scrappy 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame under the lights at the ‘Shoe. Here are five things that we learned from the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBKqF_0hizZUw600
Senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates after a tackle during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Knowles’ defense, though ‘basic,’ controlled the game

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was brought in at a reported $1.9 million per year to overhaul the Ohio State defense.

The Buckeyes showed Saturday that they are leaps and bounds ahead of where their defense was a season ago.

Ohio State limited the Fighting Irish to just 10 points and 253 yards of offense — with 54 coming on their first offensive play — which would have ranked second-lowest and fourth-lowest for last year’s defense.

The defense held Notre Dame scoreless for the final 41 minutes and limited the Irish’s offense to just 72 yards on 3.6 yards per play in the second half. Each of Notre Dame’s final six drives resulted in a punt.

It wasn’t just the numbers the unit put up, though. They passed the eye test as well.

Ohio State’s defense a season ago was criticized for lacking toughness and missing assignments, which led to big plays by opponents, but this past offseason they wanted to get back to the “Silver Bullets” defense.

And they did just that, flying around the field, converging with two and three players to make tackles and having intensity for all four quarters.

Knowles said after the game the Buckeyes displayed a “basic” defense, so it’ll be interesting to see what a complex defense looks like as the season goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EuQF_0hizZUw600
Second-year defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after a play during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Hall, Eichenberg shine to lead physical front seven

After the Fighting Irish briefly quieted the Ohio Stadium crowd, notching a 54-yard completion with a 15-yard penalty tacked onto the end to set up shop at Ohio State’s 16-yard line, they had to settle for a field goal.

That was thanks in large part to second-year defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. who was in on two of the next three tackles — one of which was a two-yard loss on second down.

This set the tone for Hall’s night, as he had four tackles — tying his season total from last year — two for loss and recorded the only hurry on Notre Dame second-year quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Then over the course of the game, Ohio State’s defense began to settle in.

Buchner completed a 17-yard pass to third-year tight end Michael Mayer midway through the third quarter for the first play of more than 15 yards in a little over 15 minutes of game play, giving the Irish a little life after their offense failed to generate any momentum.

Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was in on the next play to bring that momentum to a screeching halt, recording his second sack as Notre Dame’s drive stalled two plays later.

Eichenberg was everywhere in the middle of Ohio State’s defense, as he led the Buckeyes with nine tackles — three tackles for loss and two sacks in his first game since his 17-tackle Rose Bowl performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edP8b_0hizZUw600
Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba (11) lines up before the play during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Smith-Njigba banged up in first quarter

Entering Saturday, all eyes were on how third-years quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba would look to build on their historic Rose Bowl connection.

That plan got deterred early in the first quarter when Smith-Njigba caught a 4-yard pass near the boundary and had his helmet popped off on the hit from Notre Dame fourth-years cornerback Cam Hart and safety Brandon Joseph.

Smith-Njigba was sent to the medical tent and wore a towel over his head on the sidelines.

The Rockwall, Texas, native returned for a brief stint in the second quarter, but his day was over soon after.

He caught just two passes for three yards.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba will be evaluated sometime this week and the Buckeyes are “hoping” to get him back before playing Arkansas State Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KGEa_0hizZUw600
Graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) lines up against his defender during No. 2 Ohio States 21-10 win over No.5 Notre Dame. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Wide receivers flash, former walk-on Johnson ‘shocks the world’

With Stroud’s favorite target, Smith-Njigba, and third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming sidelined, he had to make do with the other pass catchers at his disposal, and they stepped up in a big way.

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka sported Olave’s previous No. 2 jersey, and he showed flashes of the Buckeyes’ program touchdown-reception record holder.

The Steilacoom , Washington, native led all receivers with nine catches for 90 yards and one of the Buckeyes’ two receiving touchdowns.

The other came from former walk-on and graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson, who entered Saturday without recording a catch in his career.

In the third quarter, Johnson’s first-career reception was a 10-yard to snag to set up third and manageable for the Buckeyes’ offense. On the next play, Stroud and Johnson connected for a 24-yard pitch-and-catch and his first touchdown in an Ohio State uniform.

On the ensuing kickoff, Johnson sprinted down the field and speared Notre Dame third-year running back Chris Tyree at the Fighting Irish’s 13-yard line.

Johnson said he dreamed of a performance like that for his whole life.

“I came in, and I was confident in myself,” Johnson said. “Coming in, I was expecting to shock the world, you know, as a freshman, everybody does.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9YNS_0hizZUw600
Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates after a playduring the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Ohio State’s two-headed monster in the backfield both average 6 yards per carry

Ohio State received the second-to-last Notre Dame punt with 11:57 to go in the fourth quarter, starting on its own 4-yard line and clinging to a four-point lead.

The Buckeyes rattled off 14 plays, 10 of which were on the ground, knocking off 7:06 before third-year running back Miyan Williams put the game on ice with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Williams carried the load on the 96-yard drive, carrying the ball seven times for 49 yards, adding a 12-yard, toe-drag sideline completion to move the chains on the only third down of the drive.

The Cincinnati native carried the ball five-straight times to finish the drive, giving a thumbs up signal to the sideline before his touchdown plunge.

Williams’ 14-carry, 84-yard performance wasn’t all for the Buckeyes’ ground game.

Williams’ folklore touchdown — one that bore striking resemblance to Master Teague III’s final score of his Ohio State career against Michigan State last season — should not overshadow the fact second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson led the Buckeyes with 15 carries for 91 yards.

Ohio State’s players and coaches touted throughout the preseason that both Henderson and Williams would be available and used for Saturday’s contest. If the offense can continue to play complementary football in the ground game, that will create longevity for Henderson who dealt with a flurry of injury issues last season.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2221 followers

More from The Lantern

Anticipated film ‘Memoria’ coming to Wexner Center for the Arts Friday and Sunday

Tilda Swinton as Jessica Holland in “Memoria.” Credit: Memoria images courtesy of Neon. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s acclaimed film “Memoria” will make a rare appearance at the Wexner Center for the Arts, screening on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Character, adaptability and the little things remembered by Buckeye seniors

The Ohio State Womens Soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Before the No. 22 Ohio State women’s soccer team battles Kent State on Sunday, it will recognize eight players during Senior Day.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention Saturday

The most recent Sneaker Freaks event took place August 21, 2021, in Columbus’ Lausche Building. Credit: Courtesy of Travis Walker. Ohio State students looking to buy, sell or trade shoes will have their opportunity at the Sneaker Freaks 10th anniversary convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Saturday.

Read full story

Early Career Scholars program supports new faculty on tenure track

Ohio State’s Provost’s Early Career Scholars program, open to both incoming and current assistant professors from all disciplines who are on a tenure track, has selected its first cohort of scholars. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State.

Read full story

Anti-hazing report website, anti-hazing training coming by January

As early as this fall, Ohio State plans on making all hazing incidents from the past five years available. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State will make hazing incidents from the past five years available to the public as early as this fall as part of the university’s anti-hazing campaign.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas State

The Ohio State football team huddles up during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Entering Week 2 of the college football season after a comeback victory in a top-five matchup, the Buckeyes don’t plan to take their foot off the pedal.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Oktoberfest, concerts and comedians

As summer comes to a close, Columbus events are beginning to shift to more seasonal activities — so get excited for all of the upcoming fall festivities. This week is a happy-medium to usher summer out and begin to welcome fall in.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State beats Brown 3-2 on the road

Then-junior forward, Emma Sears, then-freshman defender Sydney Jones and former forward Marissa Birzon run after the ball during the Ohio State-TCU game Sept. 12 2021, Ohio State lost 1-4. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in December

Buckeyes huddle up before the Ohio State-Maryland game on Feb. 6. Ohio State won 82-67. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Ohio State men’s basketball announced its Big Ten schedule Thursday, as the Buckeyes will open the conference slate against Rutgers at the Schottenstein Center Dec. 8.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst makes calls to the team in the first half of the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin Dec. 7 2019. Ohio State won 34-21. Credit: Cori Wade | For the Lantern.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (8) celebrates after recovering a Western Michigan Broncos fumble during the second quarter in East Lansing, Michigan on Friday Sept. 2, 2022. Credit: Joel Bissell | MLive.com via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team takes the field ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff.

Read full story
College Park, MD

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland running back Antwain Littleton II leaps over the pile to score a touchdown during Saturday’s season-opening win over Buffalo. Littleton added 34 yards on six carries to help the Terps rush for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Credit: Kevin Richardson via TNS.

Read full story
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano takes in the Rumble on the Raritan football game between Salem and Camden at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscatway, NJ on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Credit: Scott Faytok via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.

Read full story
1 comments

Vinyl club provides outlet for musical discussion and community at Ohio State

A collection of records at Records Per Minute at 2579 N. High St. The Ohio State Vinyl Club meets to listen to vinyl records. Credit: Hannah Herner | Lantern File Photo. The student organization aims to introduce people to the vinyl medium, teach people how to work with vinyl-related equipment and listen to tunes.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Stadium, home to the University of Michigan Wolverines football team in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Credit: Kyle Mattson | kylemattson via TNS. The Wolverines started the season with a dominant 51-7 win over Colorado State. The defense, which ranked No. 8 in scoring in 2021 by allowing 17.4 points per game, did not miss a beat holding the Rams to 219 total yards Saturday. Three different players rushed for at least 50 yards en route to holding Colorado State to 2.1 yards per carry.

Read full story
Evanston, IL

Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern University head coach Pat Fitzgerald during a game against Ohio State at Ryan Field in Evanston in Oct. 2019. Credit: Chris Sweda | Chicago Tribune via TNS. After a disappointing 2021 season, following an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game in 2020, Northwestern kicked off its 2022 campaign at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-28. It was a test of adversity for the Wildcats as they trailed by 11 points with nine minutes left in the third quarter. A failed onside kick attempt by the Cornhuskers led to 14 unanswered Northwestern points, and the Wildcats sealed the deal in the fourth quarter with a game-winning interception from junior linebacker Xander Mueller.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks to reporters at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis July 27. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. With a 1-1 record going into Week 2 of the season, Illinois took a 38-6 win against Wyoming Aug. 27 followed by a 23-20 loss at Indiana Sept. 2. The Fighting Illini will take on Virginia Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Read full story
State College, PA

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs for a big gain during the fourth quarter at Ross Ade Stadium for the Purdue game on Sept. 1, 2022. Credit: Joe Hermitt | jhermitt@pennlive.com via TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy