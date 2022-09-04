Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asx0g_0hiA6zg400
Ohio State senior midfielder Emma Goldean (8) fights for the ball against a Virginia player in the Buckeye goal zone during the Ohio State-Virginia game on Sept. 19, 2021. Ohio State lost 1-2. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For The Lantern

The No. 22-ranked Buckeyes continued their strong start to the season with a 4-0 win over Lehigh in which both the Buckeyes’ offense and defense shined.

Ohio State (3-0) beat the Mountain Hawks (1-3) in its first home game of the season at Buckeye Varsity Field on Sunday.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” junior midfielder Makenna Webster said. “We really worked hard. At first we were struggling a little bit, but then we regrouped and picked it up, and we did well. We played a great game.”

The Buckeyes’ defense has been strong so far, not allowing a goal in any of the three games they have played and holding Lehigh to just six shots the entire game.

“They’ve been amazing,” sophomore midfielder Cameryn Forgash said. “They’ve been like a brick wall.”

Junior goalkeeper Abby Danson came off a week winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, and she continued her strong play with another shutout.

“She’s so good,” Forgash said. “Beyond just a defensive player, she’s just amazing.”

The first quarter was a back-and-forth fight that the Buckeyes won when senior midfielder Leanne Bough scored her first goal of the season, finding the bottom-left of the cage to gain a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by senior back Delaney Lawler and senior midfielder Emma Goldean.

“I thought the first quarter was not our best,” head coach Jarred Martin said. “As the game went on, we got better and better. We were able to take care of the ball a little more, especially on our attacking end.”

The Buckeyes continued scoring in the second quarter with a goal towards the end of the half by Forgash to put them up 2-0. Goldean picked up the assist for her second of the game.

Freshman forward Zella Bailey put the Buckeyes up 3-0 off an assist from Webster. Webster shot from the left, and Bailey tipped the ball between Lehigh senior goalkeeper Maddie Kahn’s legs to score.

Bailey’s second goal of the year ties her with three other Buckeyes for the lead early into the season.

Ohio State dominated in the third quarter, managing to get eight shots and not allowing a single shot by the Mountain Hawks.

The Buckeyes continued to attack in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore midfielder Claudia Thomas added a goal of her own six minutes into the fourth frame to give the Buckeyes a 4-0 lead. Webster got the assist on a deflection that went straight to Thomas.

Four different players scored the four goals for the Buckeyes in the game, and Martin said depth is a strength for the team.

“We have a lot of different people that are putting the ball in the cage,” Martin said. “It’s going to be hard to try to mark one person for us. We have a line of weapons up front.”

Danson only faced five shots on goal, but delivered when she needed to with one save. She has 12 saves on the season and three shutouts.

“Our defense has been great,” Martin said. “You can see the maturity. They have a good connection with each other.”

Ohio State will head to Oxford, Ohio, to face off against the Miami RedHawks (2-2) Sept. 11 for its next game.

