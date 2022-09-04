Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home opener

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ct3s_0hhvCUgo00
Mackenzie Allessie. Women’s Field Hockey. Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19, 2021. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor

The No. 22-ranked Ohio State field hockey team (2-0) looks to continue its strong start to the season Sunday, welcoming Lehigh (1-2) to Buckeye Varsity Field for its first home game this season.

The Mountain Hawks began the season with losses to the Lock Haven Bald Eagles and the Temple Owls Aug. 26 and 28, respectively. They  head straight to Columbus from Muncie, Indiana, after beating the Ball State Cardinals 3-1 for their first win Saturday.

The Buckeyes look to remain strong on the defensive end after two shutouts from junior goalkeeper Abby Danson, who is the first Ohio State goalkeeper to record back-to-back shutouts to begin a season in 33 years.

Danson included 11 saves, leading her to being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The Buckeyes defense as a whole is performing well, notably in the game against the Northeastern Huskies by only allowing a total of five shots. They followed up against the Albany Great Danes by allowing 12 shots.

Ohio State was also able to dominate on offense in its first two games, taking 38 shots to its opponents 17. Twenty six of those shots came against Northeastern.

Lehigh brought back one of its two top scorers from last season in senior midfielder Sarah Bonthuis. She had 27 points with 11 goals and five assists.

Bonthuis also leads the Mountain Hawks in shots taken this season in their three games with 15, seven of them coming against Ball State Saturday.

Ohio State and Lehigh will face off at noon Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field and will be available to watch on BTN+.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

