Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio State

Ohio State graduate safety Tanner McCalister speaks to the media on the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after the Buckeyes’ 16th preseason practice Aug. 23. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer

No. 2 Ohio State and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba spent time in the preseason preparing the Buckeyes’ new-look secondary.

During Smith-Njigba’s battles as a slot receiver, there’s been one new Buckeye face who’s challenged him: fifth-year safety Tanner McCalister.

“We’ve been going at it a lot,” Smith-Njigba said. “He’s a nickel, and he’s in the slot, so we’ve been going at it. He’s a great player. I know he’s ready to play.”

McCalister may be new to Ohio State, but not to Smith-Njigba.

Both are natives of Rockwall, Texas, and played for rival high schools. Smith-Njigba joined Ohio State as part of the recruiting class of 2020, while McCalister chose Oklahoma State in the class of 2018.

McCalister joined the Cowboys program the same year Jim Knowles took over as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator, the position Ohio State hired him to oversee last offseason. He not only followed his defensive coordinator , but McCalister said he saw that the Buckeyes’ talent is incomparable.

“When you come to a school like Ohio State, I mean, that’s what you get,” McCalister said. “Competition is through the roof. Every day as DBs, we’re battling with some of the best receivers in the country. All of those guys could be considered some of the best receivers in the country, so every day is a back and forth battle.”

Across 41 games and 23 starts in his career at Oklahoma State, McCalister recorded 123 tackles and 12 passes defended.

Before McCalister transferred to Ohio State, Knowles said he talked with him about how the defensive back could benefit by joining the Buckeyes. Throughout the offseason and fall camp, Knowles said he’s seen just that.

“Tanner has gotten better, and that’s why he came here,” Knowles said. “He wanted to improve his game, so he came here because he’s going against the best in the country every day and the best offense. He’s raised his level a lot just by going against those guys every day.”

McCalister was part of three bowl-winning Cowboys teams since 2018, including last season’s Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame. Now at Ohio State, he said high standards aren’t new to him.

“Just being in college football, going into my fifth year, I kind of understand what it takes to prepare my body and my mind going into a season and going into fall camp,” McCalister said. “I’ve taken this process pretty serious just because it’s my last year. I want to make the most of it, and there’s guys counting on me.”

McCalister is also familiar with Knowles’ defense, which will be “safety-driven” and likely feature five defensive backs.

Fourth-year safety Ronnie Hickman said McCalister is helping the Buckeyes feel more comfortable with the different defensive scheme.

“With him coming from that defense that coach Knowles had at Oklahoma State is huge. He helps not only myself but anyone else in the room,” Hickman said. “Just having someone not only in the same room but on the field with you at the same time that you can trust and go to. We have a really good connection.”

In the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame, McCalister recorded five tackles and a pass break-up.

The Fighting Irish enter Ohio Stadium as part of a top-five showdown and season opener Saturday. Donning new scarlet and gray and playing under familiar defense and Knowles, McCalister said “excitement never ended” in the lead up to the 2022 season.

“We got a really big game for the first game of the season, which is exciting for all of us,” McCalister said. “We’re all ready to put our talents to the test, and ready to show everybody that we’re a great Buckeye team, especially on the defensive side. Coming into the offseason and coming into fall camp, the excitement hasn’t stopped.”