What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flow

Happy almost Friday Buckeyes! After a jam-packed Welcome Week, things in Columbus are looking a little bit more tame… with the exception of the first football game of the season, of course. Here are some activities that may keep you entertained this Labor Day weekend. Click the title of any event for more information.

Please note: Admission prices listed before taxes and fees.

Sept. 2

Columbus Greek Festival (Free): Immerse yourself in Greek culture for Columbus’ 49th-annual Greek Festival. Traditional music, shopping and food will be located at the intersection of Goodale and North High Street all weekend.

Sept. 3

Short North Gallery Hop (Free): On the first Saturday of every month, Short North art galleries celebrate local art and culture, inviting guests to see new exhibitions, watch live street performers and visit nearby vendors.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: O-H! I-O!

Fresh Air Yoga Flow ($5 donation): Practice mindfulness with an outdoor yoga session in Columbus’ Franklinton Arts District.

Sept. 4

Community Day at the Franklin Park Conservatory (Free): On the first Sunday of every month, Franklin County residents get free admission to the Franklin Park Conservatory for their entire group when they present a valid ID. Out-of-state students, find a local friend!

Snail Mail at The Athenaeum Theatre ($25): Enjoy a performance from indie rocker Snail Mail at one of Columbus’ lesser known concert venues at 7 p.m.

Sept. 5