On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap prices

The Book Loft in German Village remains a local favorite for students to visit. Photo: Pearl Carey

Despite some college students struggling to find inexpensive means of entertainment, Columbus provides a variety of opportunities to experience art and culture on a budget throughout the school year.

The Columbus Museum of Art, Gateway Film Center and German Village are easy to access through student discounts and cost-free alternatives. The Ohio Union’s Discount Ticket Program program and the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s culture passes are another resource for those looking to explore Columbus on a budget.

D-Tix is available to any student who pays the student activity fee, which is usually included in semester fees and tuition costs. Some events and experiences are given away via lottery for free, but most events and discounts can be purchased while supplies last.

CML cardholders can borrow culture passes for free in the same way they might borrow books from the library. CML offers passes to The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Columbus Clippers Games, the Franklin Park Conservatory and more, according to the CML website .

The historic neighborhood of German Village, just under four miles from campus, features brick streets and 19th-century architecture. Students can stop in Columbus favorites — such as Stauf’s Coffee or the Book Loft — or make memories and save money just by walking around and exploring the area.

Columbus’ German Village was developed in the mid 1800s, with German immigrants describing the neighborhood as “feeling like home,” according to its website .

“The entire village is on the Ohio Historic Registry,” Scott Kennedy, a manager at the Book Loft, said. “The whole community is Civil War era, and it’s really a special place to be. I’ve worked here for years, and I really enjoy it.”

Students looking to experience art and culture in Columbus can plan a visit to the Columbus Museum of Art, which has seasonal exhibitions such as the Wonder Room exhibit, the Big Idea Gallery and monthly events.

Columbus Museum of Art offers free admission on Sundays 10 a.m to 5 p.m., according to its website . Students can receive a 10 percent discount on a ticket for other days of the week when presenting their BuckID at the museum’s admissions desk. CML locations also offer discounted passes to the art museum and free day parking.

The Wonder Room and the Big Idea Gallery, which are both located in the JP Morgan Chase Center for Creativity, feature creative hands-on activities and art stations for visitors to interact with, according to the CMA website .

Amanda Kepner, manager of institutional processes at the CMA, said the museum strives to create accessible events for all to enjoy. According to the museum’s website , visitors can take part in events like artist talks, yoga classes, open studios for making art and more.

“We want to highlight our mission of thinking like an artist,” Kepner said. “We do this by bringing creativity to everyone.”

Kepner said the museum is a great place for students’ first dates or afternoons out after lunch.

“With the Columbus Museum of Art, you can visit for an hour or two and really get a taste of everything,” Kepner said.

Students can also experience culture in Columbus at Gateway Film Center , located at 1550 N. High St. The film center presents big-budget and independent films from the U.S. and around the world. Film lovers can also find screenings from film festivals.

Students can purchase discounted film tickets through D-Tix, which never expire. Student discounts are also offered for evening, matinee and happy hour tickets and can be reserved at the Gateway Film’s ticket center.

The Gateway will charge $3 for all screenings in honor of the first-ever National Cinema Day Saturday, according to an Instagram post Tuesday.