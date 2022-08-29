Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two wins

Emma Goldean aims for the ball during the Ohio State-Iowa game on March 19, 2021. Ohio State lost 2-1.

The Ohio State field hockey team departed Albany, New York Sunday with two wins to begin the 2022 season.

The No. 22-ranked Buckeyes began their weekend with a  4-0 win over the Northeastern Huskies and carried that momentum into a 3-0 win over the Albany Great Danes.

Northeastern

The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) began their season in Albany on Friday with a 4-0 win over Northeastern (0-2). Ohio State had control of the game, leaving with 26 shots while the Huskies were only able to get off five.

Sophomore midfielder Claudia Thomas opened the scoring as 1:30 remained in the first quarter, the Buckeyes’ first goal of the season.

After 10 shots in the second quarter resulted in no goals, the Buckeyes found the back of the cage twice in the third. Freshman forward Zella Bailey and sophomore midfielder Hallie Brost both scored within a three-minute span to put Ohio State up 3-0.

The Buckeyes added one more in the fourth quarter when sophomore midfielder Cameryn Forgash scored three minutes into the quarter.

Junior goalkeeper Abby Danson played the entire 60 minutes and had three saves on five shots faced.

Albany

The Buckeyes returned to action with a 3-0 win over the Albany Great Danes (1-1) Sunday.

Danson faced 12 shots and had eight saves, not allowing any goals over the weekend series.

The first quarter was scoreless after Albany failed to convert on three corners when Danson had three saves.

Senior forward Sarah Charley scored the first goal of the game 30 seconds before halftime to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead.

Brost scored off of a rebounded shot for her second goal of the season in the third quarter. Three minutes later, Wisconsin transfer and junior forward Makenna Webster scored her first goal as a Buckeye to gain a 3-0 lead.

Danson added three more saves in the fourth quarter and the Buckeyes held on to win.

Ohio State returns home and will play against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field beginning at noon.

