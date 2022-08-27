Austin, TX

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweep

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MSJj_0hXpqKTA00
The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

It was a sellout crowd opening day for No. 7 Ohio State in a match that brought No. 2 Texas to the Covelli Center for the first top-10 match of the season.

For just the second time that these teams have faced off since the turn of the century, the Longhorns (1-0) swept the Buckeyes (0-1) 3-0, in what was much more back-and-forth than the box score indicates.

“Watching teams on video is a lot different than seeing in person, but the fact we can learn is important,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “Our team is starting to understand how to play at a high level. At the end of the match they are already moving forward.”

Five service errors gave way for Ohio State to fall behind by six points twice in the first set, even mounting two small charges to bring the score within three both times. However, an assist from Utah transfer and redshirt senior setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres to redshirt senior outside hitter Logan Eggleston for the Longhorns finished the set 25-21.

“I’m sick of learning, but going into night two I think our heads are on right.” senior setter Mac Podraza said. “I think we’re the better team. I have no doubts about that.”

Ohio State junior opposite hitter and preseason All-Big Ten nominee Emily Londot gave the Buckeyes an early lead thanks to four straight points, including three consecutive aces. However, a reviewed kill from Eggleston led to eight-straight Texas points, ultimately seeing the Longhorns take the set 25-22.

“I just take it one point at a time, aim small, miss small,” Londot said. “The first set, the other hitters were doing really well, and it drew attention away from me.”

The seesaw of points continued into the third set with seven ties and four lead changes, but Podraza’s 13 assists in the set would not be enough as Texas won the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.

“It comes down to execution, and our mindset is to move on to what’s next,” Podraza said.

The Longhorns received a lot of help from Ka’aha’aina-Torres who led all players with 37 assists. Podraza led the Buckeyes with 29 assists in the match.

Following the loss, Oldenburg talked about the season of expectations after back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

“It means putting the team in matches like this one and setting them up with a nonconference schedule that is the toughest in the country,” Oldenburg said.

Ohio State will finish its opening-week series Saturday against Texas at the Covelli Center at 8 p.m., broadcast on Big Ten Network.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

