Columbus, OH

Football: Safelite becomes first-ever on-field sponsor at Ohio Stadium

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTu2B_0hWpMxse00
The Ohio Stadium lights up red for the scarlet-out before the Ohio State-Penn State game Oct. 30, 2021. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern file photo

The ‘Shoe will keep its familiar name of Ohio Stadium, but the playing surface will feature sponsored on-field logos for the first time.

According to a release , the Ohio State athletics department revealed the field at Ohio Stadium will be called Safelite Field after the Columbus-based vehicle glass services and recalibration company Safelite expanded its multi-year partnership with Ohio State.

“In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and it will now be the first to sponsor field logos on what will be called Safelite Field,” the release stated. “The field will now feature two white Safelite placements opposite the B1G logos.”

The athletics department stated “there aren’t many changes to game day procedures for 2022,” according to the release. Last season , Ohio Stadium introduced updated gameday technology such as mobile ticketing .

The field turf at both Ohio Stadium and the indoor practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center underwent renovations with a new-look design in advance of the 2022 season. The end zones will see the most changes, as the official Ohio State word marks feature a blockier text and the iconic stripe on Buckeye helmets are painted on the boundary.

Ohio Stadium will also celebrate its 100th anniversary of its construction throughout the 2022 season. Ohio State will hold a 100 Years of The Shoe Celebration during the homecoming game against Rutgers Oct. 1.

The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes will open their season against No. 5 Notre Dame under the lights at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on ABC.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

