Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South Carolina

The Lantern
The Ohio State men’s soccer team comes together before the Ohio State-Michigan game on Oct. 2, 2019. Ohio State lost 0-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

The Buckeyes and Gamecocks battled for a 1-1 tie Thursday during the Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium to open the season for the two teams.

Supported by a goal from redshirt senior midfielder Chris Dowling in the 16th minute which was assisted by fifth-year senior midfielder Xavier Green, Ohio State controlled most of the first half and kept pressure.

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said Dowling was a spring 2020 walk-on, but he never got a chance to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maisonneuve said Dowling got another opportunity this spring when the team needed to max out its roster.

“He’s a terrific story,” Maisonneuve said. “We talk about perseverance, a guy with the right attitude, been through ups and downs. He’s taken advantage of the opportunity. He just keeps grinding. A great person to have in the locker room and he’s just got a personality about him.”

Dowling said the first goal of his career will be something to remember.

“It feels amazing,” Dowling said. “Definitely a good goal and a long time coming. Hopefully we can get some more as the season goes on.”

Ohio State opened the door for several more opportunities to score in the first half, but the team could not execute. Maisonneuve said his team could have put away several shots but needed to be faster to fill open spaces.

Two yellow cards in the 40th and 41st minutes from South Carolina redshirt senior defender Will Crain and junior forward Peter Clement, respectively, kept the Buckeyes’ first-period lead intact.

However, the Gamecocks came out fast and aggressive at the beginning of the second period. After a single missed opportunity to score on a corner kick at the 46th minute, South Carolina redeemed itself with a 51st-minute goal from sophomore forward Harrison Myring on an assist from redshirt senior forward John Eskay.

Maisonneuve said South Carolina played with much more physicality throughout the second period.

“I thought we needed to use our bodies a little more in the second half,” Maisonneuve said. “We got thrown around and lost a couple things. More than we should have.”

Maisonneuve said Ohio State was not frustrated with its three yellow cards in the second half, but that they were simply mistimed tackles.

“I thought we were a little slow in seeing some things. We misplayed some big switches and I thought we fell asleep on a couple steps,” Maisonneuve said. “To be able to grind out a 1-1 tie against a good team, I’m happy with that, but not happy with the overall performance.”

The Buckeyes take on Cal Poly in the final game of the Wolstein Classic Sunday at 6 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

