Rhythm and Paint club provides relaxing, creative space for students

Members of the Rhythm and Paint Club pose with their paintings at a club meeting. Credit: Okole Ngalla.

An organization for all skill levels, Rhythm and Paint helps students release stress by tapping into creative outlets while being exposed to different art mediums.

Okole Ngalla, a fourth-year in psychology and president of Rhythm and Paint, said meetings consist of painting, music, socializing and overall positive vibes. She said self-care and artistic expression are core values of her organization.

“People shouldn’t hesitate to join because they’re worried about their skill level,” Ngalla said. “Even if you think you don’t have the skills now, you can learn and grow, and we provide a safe space for that.”

Ngalla said she created Rhythm and Paint with a specific vision in mind, working hard to see her ideas through. Members are able to paint freely, and there are no guidelines or instructions, which gives students a chance to freely express their creativity, she said.

“When I first started the club, I went in thinking that there weren’t a lot of clubs that provided doing art for fun,” Ngalla said. “I told myself, ‘you know what, this is something I want to see on campus that’s not there. I’m gonna make it happen.’”

Each Rhythm and Paint event has a theme, and Ngalla said this helps engage members and creates a fun environment. Ngalla said a sample painting and a genre of music are highlighted to focus on for each meeting, but attendees are not limited to the selection.

Aliya Horton, a fourth-year in political science and vice-president of Rhythm and Paint, said the club is a great space for her to bond with other members and de-stress.

“School can get stressful sometimes, so being able to relax and be around people with good vibes and listen to music and paint with them relieves a lot of stress for me,” Horton said.

Horton said although she isn’t a top-tier artist, she still likes having an outlet to experiment and be creative, especially because the club is inclusive of students at all skill levels.

“I’m not that great at art, and that’s the same for a lot of people in the club, and it gives us a space to be creative without the pressure,” Horton said. “You don’t have to be a Picasso to join, but I will say a few members are on that level.”

Starting the club on her own, Ngalla said she has grown as a leader and been able to meet new people.

“I’ve never been in a leadership position like this before, so being able to start my own club and carry these new responsibilities on my back has been gratifying,” Ngalla said. “It’s helped me grow and feel more capable while also connecting me to amazing new friends.”

Horton said the club is not focused on high-level artistry, but rather on enjoying their time together and expressing themselves.

“The art we create could end up in a gallery or just be hung up on the fridge,” Horton said. “This doesn’t matter, what matters is that we’re together and getting the chance to explore our creative sides and connect with each other.”

The club meets at the Heirloom Cafe in the Wexner Center for the Arts multiple times throughout the semester, and Ngalla said information on meeting times can be found on the club’s Instagram page @rhythmandpaintosu. Students interested in the club can reach out to the club’s email rhythmandpaintosu@gmail.com to get subscribed to the mailing list.

At the involvement fair Sunday, Ngalla said club members will be at table 113 in the creative and performing arts section.

“We are excited for the fair, as it’s a chance to introduce our club to new students and get them in the loop for our events coming up this semester,” Ngalla said.