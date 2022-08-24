CABS changes service routes, impacts Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents

The Ohio State’s Campus Area Bus Service changed its service routes Monday due to construction plans on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The wheels on the campus bus will not be going ‘round for the Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents as its route will no longer pass through their bus stop.

Ohio State’s Campus Area Bus Service changed its service routes Monday to “support upcoming construction plans” on campus, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications in the Office of Administration and Planning Nicole Holman said in an email.

According to the CABS website , the Medical Center Express and East Residential routes will remain the same, but Buckeye Express will replace Campus Loop North and Campus Loop South. Campus Connector will also be a new route offered, replacing the West Campus route with service to the Carmack lots.

The Buckeye Express runs along central campus on College Road, High Street, Woody Hayes Drive and up past north campus athletic facilities to the Buckeye Lot Loop, according to its website. The Campus Connector goes from 11th Avenue, College Road and Woody Hayes Drive to west campus locations on Carmack Road, Kinnear Road and Kenny Road.

In addition to the Mid-Tower bus stop for Lincoln and Morrill Towers, there will not be service to the Drake Performance and Event Center, according to the website. However, the CABS On-Demand service — in which students, faculty and staff can request a ride through the Tripshot app found on the Ohio State app — will be offered to the Mid-Towers, RPAC and Stillman stops during the day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The CABS On-Demand service will also travel to all campus buildings for its overnight service from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to its website.

According to the CABS website, the Hale Hall and Kuhn Honors stops will be moved to the intersection of 11th Avenue and Worthington Street. Other road closures and traffic impacts can be found here .

Holman said the university wants to remind riders to “download the Ohio State app for real-time CABS tracking and travel planning.”

The university also hopes students remind each other to stay safe while crossing traffic.

“With pedestrian, motorist, bicycle and scooter traffic increasing with the start of autumn semester, we also want to remind everyone to avoid distractions, keep your eyes up and look out for your fellow buckeyes,” Holman said.

For more information on routes and contact lists, visit the CABS website .

The story has been updated at 9:33 a.m. to clarify the hours of the CABS On-Demand service.