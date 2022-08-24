CABS changes service routes, impacts Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnlHm_0hSg6Y2l00
The Ohio State’s Campus Area Bus Service changed its service routes Monday due to construction plans on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The wheels on the campus bus will not be going ‘round for the Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents as its route will no longer pass through their bus stop.

Ohio State’s Campus Area Bus Service changed its service routes Monday to “support upcoming construction plans” on campus, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications in the Office of Administration and Planning Nicole Holman said in an email.

According to the CABS website , the Medical Center Express and East Residential routes will remain the same, but Buckeye Express will replace Campus Loop North and Campus Loop South. Campus Connector will also be a new route offered, replacing the West Campus route with service to the Carmack lots.

The Buckeye Express runs along central campus on College Road, High Street, Woody Hayes Drive and up past north campus athletic facilities to the Buckeye Lot Loop, according to its website. The Campus Connector goes from 11th Avenue, College Road and Woody Hayes Drive to west campus locations on Carmack Road, Kinnear Road and Kenny Road.

In addition to the Mid-Tower bus stop for Lincoln and Morrill Towers, there will not be service to the Drake Performance and Event Center, according to the website. However, the CABS On-Demand service — in which students, faculty and staff can request a ride through the Tripshot app found on the Ohio State app — will be offered to the Mid-Towers, RPAC and Stillman stops during the day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The CABS On-Demand service will also travel to all campus buildings for its overnight service from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to its website.

According to the CABS website, the Hale Hall and Kuhn Honors stops will be moved to the intersection of 11th Avenue and Worthington Street. Other road closures and traffic impacts can be found here .

Holman said the university wants to remind riders to “download the Ohio State app for real-time CABS tracking and travel planning.”

The university also hopes students remind each other to stay safe while crossing traffic.

“With pedestrian, motorist, bicycle and scooter traffic increasing with the start of autumn semester, we also want to remind everyone to avoid distractions, keep your eyes up and look out for your fellow buckeyes,” Holman said.

For more information on routes and contact lists, visit the CABS website .

The story has been updated at 9:33 a.m. to clarify the hours of the CABS On-Demand service.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2191 followers

More from The Lantern

Austin, TX

Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1

Ohio State junior opposite hitter Emily Londot (22) spikes the ball across the net during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweep

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. It was a sellout crowd opening day for No. 7 Ohio State in a match that brought No. 2 Texas to the Covelli Center for the first top-10 match of the season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State students, coach see benefits in Title IX 50th anniversary block party

Ohio State Department of Athletics hosted a block party between the Covelli Center and Jesse Owens Stadium to honor the 50th Anniversary of Title IX Friday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Safelite becomes first-ever on-field sponsor at Ohio Stadium

The Ohio Stadium lights up red for the scarlet-out before the Ohio State-Penn State game Oct. 30, 2021. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern file photo. The ‘Shoe will keep its familiar name of Ohio Stadium, but the playing surface will feature sponsored on-field logos for the first time.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South Carolina

The Ohio State men’s soccer team comes together before the Ohio State-Michigan game on Oct. 2, 2019. Ohio State lost 0-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Buckeyes and Gamecocks battled for a 1-1 tie Thursday during the Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium to open the season for the two teams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ target students and surrounding communities

Car theft in the surrounding campus area has been rising in recent months. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. When Keaton Crouch’s neighbor knocked on her door explaining he had just witnessed Crouch’s car being stolen, she was in shock. The Columbus Division of Police, who have seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in Columbus, were not as surprised.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communities

Car theft in the surrounding campus area has been rising in recent months. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. When Keaton Crouch’s neighbor knocked on her door explaining he had just witnessed Crouch’s car being stolen, she was in shock. The Columbus Division of Police, who have seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in Columbus, were not as surprised.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout season

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after touchdown during the Rose Bowl Jan. 1. Ohio State won 48-45. Credit: Gabe Haferman | For The Lantern. There are three freaks in the world: Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the Arts

The 15th + HIGH project includes plans for a new headquarter for WOSU news. Credit: Courtesy of WOSU Public Media. WOSU, the central Ohio public media company that produces Columbus’ local NPR radio station, is providing new avenues for students interested in digital media since residing in a new five-story studio and headquarters located near from Ohio State’s new arts district campus in March.

Read full story

Wexner Center for the Arts announces new leadership

Gaëtane Verda, art historian and art administrator, will serve as the Executive Director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, starting November 15. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern.

Read full story

African American Family Affair welcomes Black students to campus

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will hold its annual African American Family Affair and Reunion Friday to welcome Black students to campus with opportunities to get involved. Credit: Zachary Reilly | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Babb optimistic for return after knee injury setback

Ohio State graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb speaks to the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after the Buckeyes’ 17th preseason practice Wednesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Student Involvement Fair and jam-packed music festivals

Welcome back Buckeyes! This week has been hectic, and there’s no better way to become acclimated to the university than to familiarize yourself with some of the events going on around Columbus and on campus. Click the title of any event for more information.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Need everybody in the room’: Brown works through growing pains to help Buckeyes QBs earn team wins

Sophomore quarterback Devin. Brown (15) prepares to throw downfield during the Ohio State Spring Game. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Rhythm and Paint club provides relaxing, creative space for students

Members of the Rhythm and Paint Club pose with their paintings at a club meeting. Credit: Okole Ngalla. An organization for all skill levels, Rhythm and Paint helps students release stress by tapping into creative outlets while being exposed to different art mediums.

Read full story
Newark, OH

Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisis

The Ohio State Newark Campus rehired professor Angela Bryant, following her resignation in November 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Angela Bryant. Ohio State rehired Angela Bryant, the Ohio State professor who resigned in​ the midst of a manic episode, for the start of the fall semester.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Ransom’s recovery draws admiration from teammates and coaches

Ohio State sophomore safety Lathan Ransom (12) signals no touch during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. When third-year safety Lathan Ransom went down in the second quarter of No. 6 Ohio State’s 48-45 win over No. 11 Utah in last season’s Rose Bowl, he knew that he wouldn’t be playing football for the foreseeable future.

Read full story

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is most watched series premiere of the year

Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock in “House of the Dragon.” Credit: Ollie Upton via TNS. Just three years following the controversial finale of its predecessor “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s “House of the Dragon” premiered Sunday night to a staggering 9.99 million viewers, according to HBO.

Read full story
Westerville, OH

Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparkling

Owner Amanda Heslinga opened Rocks With Sass in 2014. Credit: Courtesy of Amanda Heslinga. Filled with crystals, body oils, jewelry and other crystal-themed materials, Rocks With Sass is a sight to behold.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy