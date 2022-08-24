Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnapping

Ohio State senior cornerback Marcus Williamson (25) defends against a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24, 2020. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has reportedly been charged with robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

The charges come after Williamson allegedly robbed a woman of her wallet and phone Thursday, according to an affidavit obtained by 10TV . Williamson allegedly forced her to drive to an ATM where he demanded her to withdraw $500. He then drove away with her car.

According to the affidavit, authorities found Williamson with the woman’s vehicle at a car wash where he threw away items, among which was a room key for a hotel in Memphis. Authorities were able to find Williamson’s identification in the hotel room after conducting a search warrant.

Williamson was identified by the woman during a six-person lineup as the person who kidnapped, robbed and carjacked her, according to the affidavit.

According to the Inmate Database Search, Williamson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of especially aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with and fabricating evidence.

Williamson’s bond is set at $80,000, and his court hearing will be Sept. 7, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lantern was unable to contact Williamson by the time of publication.

Williamson’s Buckeye career spanned from 2017-21, playing in 46 games and recording 68 tackles. He stated, “I’m retired,” in a tweet Jan. 1 before posting more statements concurrently as Ohio State competed against Utah in the Rose Bowl.