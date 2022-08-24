Memphis, TN

Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnapping

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgz2R_0hSDOcen00
Ohio State senior cornerback Marcus Williamson (25) defends against a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24, 2020. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has reportedly been charged with robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

The charges come after Williamson allegedly robbed a woman of her wallet and phone Thursday, according to an affidavit obtained by 10TV . Williamson allegedly forced her to drive to an ATM where he demanded her to withdraw $500. He then drove away with her car.

According to the affidavit, authorities found Williamson with the woman’s vehicle at a car wash where he threw away items, among which was a room key for a hotel in Memphis. Authorities were able to find Williamson’s identification in the hotel room after conducting a search warrant.

Williamson was identified by the woman during a six-person lineup as the person who kidnapped, robbed and carjacked her, according to the affidavit.

According to the Inmate Database Search, Williamson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of especially aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with and fabricating evidence.

Williamson’s bond is set at $80,000, and his court hearing will be Sept. 7, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lantern was unable to contact Williamson by the time of publication.

Williamson’s Buckeye career spanned from 2017-21, playing in 46 games and recording 68 tackles. He stated, “I’m retired,” in a tweet Jan. 1 before posting more statements concurrently as Ohio State competed against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2188 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South Carolina

The Ohio State men’s soccer team comes together before the Ohio State-Michigan game on Oct. 2, 2019. Ohio State lost 0-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Buckeyes and Gamecocks battled for a 1-1 tie Thursday during the Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium to open the season for the two teams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ target students and surrounding communities

Car theft in the surrounding campus area has been rising in recent months. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. When Keaton Crouch’s neighbor knocked on her door explaining he had just witnessed Crouch’s car being stolen, she was in shock. The Columbus Division of Police, who have seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in Columbus, were not as surprised.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communities

Car theft in the surrounding campus area has been rising in recent months. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. When Keaton Crouch’s neighbor knocked on her door explaining he had just witnessed Crouch’s car being stolen, she was in shock. The Columbus Division of Police, who have seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in Columbus, were not as surprised.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout season

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after touchdown during the Rose Bowl Jan. 1. Ohio State won 48-45. Credit: Gabe Haferman | For The Lantern. There are three freaks in the world: Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the Arts

The 15th + HIGH project includes plans for a new headquarter for WOSU news. Credit: Courtesy of WOSU Public Media. WOSU, the central Ohio public media company that produces Columbus’ local NPR radio station, is providing new avenues for students interested in digital media since residing in a new five-story studio and headquarters located near from Ohio State’s new arts district campus in March.

Read full story

Wexner Center for the Arts announces new leadership

Gaëtane Verda, art historian and art administrator, will serve as the Executive Director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, starting November 15. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern.

Read full story

African American Family Affair welcomes Black students to campus

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will hold its annual African American Family Affair and Reunion Friday to welcome Black students to campus with opportunities to get involved. Credit: Zachary Reilly | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Babb optimistic for return after knee injury setback

Ohio State graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb speaks to the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after the Buckeyes’ 17th preseason practice Wednesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Student Involvement Fair and jam-packed music festivals

Welcome back Buckeyes! This week has been hectic, and there’s no better way to become acclimated to the university than to familiarize yourself with some of the events going on around Columbus and on campus. Click the title of any event for more information.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Need everybody in the room’: Brown works through growing pains to help Buckeyes QBs earn team wins

Sophomore quarterback Devin. Brown (15) prepares to throw downfield during the Ohio State Spring Game. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Rhythm and Paint club provides relaxing, creative space for students

Members of the Rhythm and Paint Club pose with their paintings at a club meeting. Credit: Okole Ngalla. An organization for all skill levels, Rhythm and Paint helps students release stress by tapping into creative outlets while being exposed to different art mediums.

Read full story
Newark, OH

Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisis

The Ohio State Newark Campus rehired professor Angela Bryant, following her resignation in November 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Angela Bryant. Ohio State rehired Angela Bryant, the Ohio State professor who resigned in​ the midst of a manic episode, for the start of the fall semester.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Ransom’s recovery draws admiration from teammates and coaches

Ohio State sophomore safety Lathan Ransom (12) signals no touch during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Oct. 9. Ohio State won 66-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. When third-year safety Lathan Ransom went down in the second quarter of No. 6 Ohio State’s 48-45 win over No. 11 Utah in last season’s Rose Bowl, he knew that he wouldn’t be playing football for the foreseeable future.

Read full story

CABS changes service routes, impacts Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents

The Ohio State’s Campus Area Bus Service changed its service routes Monday due to construction plans on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The wheels on the campus bus will not be going ‘round for the Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents as its route will no longer pass through their bus stop.

Read full story

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is most watched series premiere of the year

Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock in “House of the Dragon.” Credit: Ollie Upton via TNS. Just three years following the controversial finale of its predecessor “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s “House of the Dragon” premiered Sunday night to a staggering 9.99 million viewers, according to HBO.

Read full story
Westerville, OH

Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparkling

Owner Amanda Heslinga opened Rocks With Sass in 2014. Credit: Courtesy of Amanda Heslinga. Filled with crystals, body oils, jewelry and other crystal-themed materials, Rocks With Sass is a sight to behold.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes defensive line depth looks to prove dividends in 2022

Ohio State sophomore defensive lineman, J.T. Tuimoloau (44), rests between drills alongside his fellow defensive linemen. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State’s defense shuffled linemen in and out often last season, and that game plan might be seen in Columbus again in 2022.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field

Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Here’s what you missed: The Lantern’s biggest stories this summer

The Lantern covered summer’s biggest stories on campus. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin. While campus may have been quiet this summer break as the Ohio State community recharged for the fall semester, there was still plenty of news about the nation, Columbus and Ohio State. As people head back to campus, The Lantern has compiled a list of the notable news some might have missed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy