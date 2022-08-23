Upcoming and ongoing exhibitions in Columbus art museums

Columbus, OH

The Columbus Museum of Art is a place for Buckeyes to check out upcoming exhibitions and shows. Credit: Courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Art

A new school year means that there’s new art being shared throughout Columbus. Here’s some of the ongoing exhibitions and upcoming shows for Buckeyes to check out and look forward to within the next two months.

Wexner Center for the Arts

  • Ongoing Artist Residency: jaamil olawale kosoko and Ima Iduozee (through Aug. 31): Chameleon (A Visual Album) examines Blackness and survival “ at the intersection of Blackness, gender fluidity, and queerness in contemporary America,” according to the Wexner Center website. Chameleon consists of five poems written by kosoko and weaves throughout kosoko’s interpretation on dreams and memories. This exhibit is free for all audiences.
  • Sharing Circles: Carol Newhouse and the WomanShare Collective (Sept. 16- Dec. 30): Sharing Circles is Newhouse’s documentation of a Oregon feminist and queer landbased community, WomanShare. “Sharing Circles explores the complexities of communal life and the practices that sustained the collective over the decades,” according to the Wexner Center website. The exhibition comprises over 150 photos taken by Newhouse as well as artwork from members of the WomanShare community. This exhibit is free for all audiences.

Columbus Museum of Art

  • Raphael- The Power of Renaissance Images: The Dresden Tapestries and their Impact (through Oct. 30): In their first ever exhibition in the U.S., six Dresden tapestries are on loan from Old Masters Picture Gallery of Dresden. Woven in the 17th century from cartoons made by Raphael, the tapestries display various biblical scenes, inspiring the style of artists to come and the later studies of Rapahael’s work. This exhibition is free for CMA members, and non-members can purchase tickets online or in-person, starting at $19 for students and $28 for adults.
  • I Hear America Singing: Contemporary Photography from America (through Jan. 22): On display as a part of the Pizzuti Collection, this exhibition was originally shown in the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman, Jordan. “The theme considers photography’s extensive record of life on earth, humankind’s impact on the natural world, and the choices we now face as a global community,” the CMA website states. The price of this exhibition is included in museum admission, which is $9 for students and $18 for adults.
  • LA Woman: Kali Artographer (Sept. 10): LA Woman: Kali Artographer is the first museum exhibition of Artographer’s work, showing over 50 vintage prints of her work as a photographer. The price of this exhibition is included in museum admission.

Cultural Arts Center

  • Daughters of Athena (through Sept. 10): Daughters of Athena is the work of Greek artist Evangelia Philippidis. The free exhibition tells the stories of Greek women in history and mythology. “ This exhibition showcases women whose stories, cloaked in the mantle of patriarchy, were hidden, obliterated or trivialized,” Philippidis said in a statement .
  • The Earth is Us: Forging A New Relationship (Sept. 16- Oct. 29): Artists showing in this exhibition looks to examine the environment and the personal relationship that each individual has with it and how it affects them. This exhibition is free.

Ohio Craft Museum

  • Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art (through Sept 25): Sixteen artists display work that analyzes the different food systems that are currently in place and “ the advocacy for social change, and community well-being, while acknowledging processes rooted in the craft tradition,” according to the Ohio Craft Museum. This exhibition is free.

