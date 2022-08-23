Columbus, OH

Here’s what you missed: The Lantern’s biggest stories this summer

The Lantern covered summer’s biggest stories on campus. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin

While campus may have been quiet this summer break as the Ohio State community recharged for the fall semester, there was still plenty of news about the nation, Columbus and Ohio State. As people head back to campus, The Lantern has compiled a list of the notable news some might have missed.

Student groups react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade earned a variety of responses, including Ohio State student organizations that shared reactions to the decision and Ohio’s increased restrictions on the procedure. After the SCOTUS ruling, Ohio’s current six-week abortion ban quickly went into place.

Three overdoses occur off-campus, prompt university email

A notice from the Columbus Public Health revealed that fake Adderall pills were being circulated in the off-campus area and causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations. Soon after, emails from the university revealed three students overdosed in the off-campus area from an unknown substance, resulting in two deaths. Both University President Kristina M. Johnson and Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers released statements and resources for students.

Ohio State launches drug, alcohol misuse course for first-year students

Following the overdoses in the off-campus area in May, Ohio State launched an online educational program that will cover drug misuse prevention, prescription drug abuse prevention and mental wellness. The program is required for incoming first-year and transfer students in order to register for classes. The course will be available to all students in the future.

Ohio State receives ‘THE’ Trademark

The university received a trademark June 21 on “THE” branded products sold throughout collegiate and athletic channels after a three-year campaign. This trademark applies to clothing but does not claim any particular colors or fonts.

Ohio State introduces new GE programing for incoming freshmen

Ohio State’s General Education program went through its first major change in 30 years. Now there are less required credit hours and similar requirements for all majors. The university aims to better prepare students to enter the workforce with this new GE program in a wholistic approach with courses that build upon each other.

Medical Student died during Pelotonia event Saturday

Mason Fisher, a second-year medical student, died after experiencing a “medical event” during the 102-mile bike ride for cancer Aug. 6. This was his third time participating in the Pelotonia race to raise money for cancer research, which he took part in to honor his friends and family impacted by the disease. At the time of publication, over $34,000 have been donated to Fisher’s Pelotonia profile .

Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their case

Lawyers representing over 80 plaintiffs argued in federal appeals court in Cincinnati to overturn a judge’s dismissal of lawsuits that sued Ohio State for how it handled Richard Strauss’ abuse of students.The court has not yet released its decision.

Ohio State announces new research center for manufacturing

Ohio State will lead a new $26 million research center focused on advanced manufacturing. The National Science Foundation announced funding for the Hybrid Autonomous Manufacturing, Moving from Evolution to Revolution Engineering Center that will work to design new ways of manufacturing metallics and other components in sustainable ways.

New leadership appointed at Ohio State’s Catholic Newman Center

The Saint Thomas More Newman Center is under new leadership, and changes are already being made within the church. The biggest of these changes being the removal of the Paulist Fathers who had been leaders at the Newman Center for 66 years.

