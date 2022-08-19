Student involvement fair postponed to Aug. 28 due to inclement weather

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JKsp_0hNtJ0E400
The fall student involvement fair is postponed to Aug. 28 due to severe weather conditions. Credit: Jack Westerheide

Ohio State’s fall student involvement fair will be postponed to Aug. 28 “due to the threat of severe weather,” The Office of Student Life announced Friday.

The event will continue to be from 4-7 p.m. on the North and South Ovals, according to a tweet from the Office of Student Life. Detailed information — including the waitlist and opting out of the fair — was shared with the organizations registered for the fair, according to the email sent out to the organizations.

According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected with an 80 percent chance of rain, with wind gusts and hail possible.

Typically held during the first week of school, the involvement fair is a chance for students to learn more about extracurriculars, student organizations and local non-profits affiliated with the university, according to the release.

“This is the first opportunity of the school year to chat with organization members and start thinking about how you will be involved outside of class,” the website stated.

Ohio State spokesperson Dave Isaacs said the postponement shouldn’t greatly impact student organizations because students will have the same opportunities to sign up and join clubs next week.

“The student involvement fair is designed to help students find out for themselves what might be available and what they might be interested in,” Isaacs said. “This just puts off for one week that opportunity to be exposed to and learn about what many organizations do all at one time.”

Visit go.osu.edu/sif for more information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2173 followers

More from The Lantern

CABS changes service routes, impacts Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents

The Ohio State’s Campus Area Bus Service changed its service routes Monday due to construction plans on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The wheels on the campus bus will not be going ‘round for the Morrill and Lincoln Tower residents as its route will no longer pass through their bus stop.

Read full story

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is most watched series premiere of the year

Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock in “House of the Dragon.” Credit: Ollie Upton via TNS. Just three years following the controversial finale of its predecessor “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s “House of the Dragon” premiered Sunday night to a staggering 9.99 million viewers, according to HBO.

Read full story
Westerville, OH

Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparkling

Owner Amanda Heslinga opened Rocks With Sass in 2014. Credit: Courtesy of Amanda Heslinga. Filled with crystals, body oils, jewelry and other crystal-themed materials, Rocks With Sass is a sight to behold.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes defensive line depth looks to prove dividends in 2022

Ohio State sophomore defensive lineman, J.T. Tuimoloau (44), rests between drills alongside his fellow defensive linemen. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State’s defense shuffled linemen in and out often last season, and that game plan might be seen in Columbus again in 2022.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnapping

Ohio State senior cornerback Marcus Williamson (25) defends against a Nebraska player during the Ohio State-Nebraska game on Oct. 24, 2020. Ohio State won 52-17. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field

Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Here’s what you missed: The Lantern’s biggest stories this summer

The Lantern covered summer’s biggest stories on campus. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin. While campus may have been quiet this summer break as the Ohio State community recharged for the fall semester, there was still plenty of news about the nation, Columbus and Ohio State. As people head back to campus, The Lantern has compiled a list of the notable news some might have missed.

Read full story

Film director brings knowledge to Wexner Center for the Arts through film selection

Dave Filipi screens films weekly at the Wexner Center for the Arts. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern. When Dave Filipi selects a film to screen at the Wexner Center for the Arts, he said the process of selection comes naturally for him.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Upcoming and ongoing exhibitions in Columbus art museums

The Columbus Museum of Art is a place for Buckeyes to check out upcoming exhibitions and shows. Credit: Courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Art. A new school year means that there’s new art being shared throughout Columbus. Here’s some of the ongoing exhibitions and upcoming shows for Buckeyes to check out and look forward to within the next two months.

Read full story
Franklin County, OH

Urban ROOTS program to help youth find careers in agriculture

Franklin County’s Board of Commissioners is partnering with Ohio State’s College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences to create a year-long agriculture program for eighth graders. Credit: Casey Cascaldo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes back to school with first test Sept. 3

The Ohio State football team storms the field before the Ohio State-Akron game Sept. 25. Ohio State won 59-7. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The Buckeyes have taken notes, practice tests and quizzes all offseason.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fall

Crimes committed in the campus area and surrounding neighborhoods. Credit Madison Kinner | Assistant Campus Editor. This story was originally published Aug. 10 and updated Aug. 22 for the Back-to-School Edition.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injury

Ohio State junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (8) catches a pass during practice. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. Ohio State graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb was primed to return to the field in 2022, but another preseason injury will delay that opportunity.

Read full story
Ohio State

Board of Trustees approves new free speech and textbook policies

The Board of Trustees approved a new textbook policy and an interim campus free speech policy Thursday. Credit: Lantern File Photo. Ohio State instituted a free speech policy and auto-adoption textbook policy during the Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coast

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith speaks with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Thursday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The Big Ten Conference made a historical and impactful move by allowing the University of California, Los Angeles and University of Southern California to expand and join the league beginning Aug. 2, 2024.

Read full story

Big Ten announces new media rights agreement beginning in 2023 through 2029-30

An Ohio State and a Big Ten helmet sit on the stage at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis July 27. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The Big Ten Conference reached a new seven-year distribution agreement with an array of media partners, it announced Thursday .

Read full story

Movie review: Jordan Peele confounds and thrills in Sci-fi horror, ‘Nope’

From left, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea in “Nope.” Credit: Universal Pictures via TNS. Jordan Peele, former star of Comedy Central’s “Key and Peele” turned horror director of “Get Out” and “Us,” had high standards to live up to with his third feature film. Receiving his biggest budget to date of $68 million, Peele was obliged to attract audiences with nothing less than a shocking and original spectacle to exceed expectations.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summer

Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more information.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson speaks with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Entering his 27th year as a college coach, including his ninth at Ohio State, Larry Johnson is the one returner among the Buckeyes defensive staff.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy