Student involvement fair postponed to Aug. 28 due to inclement weather

The fall student involvement fair is postponed to Aug. 28 due to severe weather conditions. Credit: Jack Westerheide

Ohio State’s fall student involvement fair will be postponed to Aug. 28 “due to the threat of severe weather,” The Office of Student Life announced Friday.

The event will continue to be from 4-7 p.m. on the North and South Ovals, according to a tweet from the Office of Student Life. Detailed information — including the waitlist and opting out of the fair — was shared with the organizations registered for the fair, according to the email sent out to the organizations.

According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected with an 80 percent chance of rain, with wind gusts and hail possible.

Typically held during the first week of school, the involvement fair is a chance for students to learn more about extracurriculars, student organizations and local non-profits affiliated with the university, according to the release.

“This is the first opportunity of the school year to chat with organization members and start thinking about how you will be involved outside of class,” the website stated.

Ohio State spokesperson Dave Isaacs said the postponement shouldn’t greatly impact student organizations because students will have the same opportunities to sign up and join clubs next week.

“The student involvement fair is designed to help students find out for themselves what might be available and what they might be interested in,” Isaacs said. “This just puts off for one week that opportunity to be exposed to and learn about what many organizations do all at one time.”

Visit go.osu.edu/sif for more information.