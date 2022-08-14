Football: Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season

The Ohio State Football team stands together for the last time at The Shoe after the Ohio State-Michigan State game Nov. 20, 2021. Ohio State won 56-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern file photo

The Ohio State football team announced its six captains for the 2022 season, led by two-time selection and graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and fourth-year tight end Cade Stover join Babb in the Buckeyes’ three captains on offense.

Defensively, fifth-year defensive end Tyler Friday, fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and third-year safety Kourt Williams II were named captains.

Babb also received Ohio State’s Block “O” jersey honor Saturday in honor of former defensive end Bill Willis, who broke the color barrier in the NFL, and because he represents a Buckeye who symbolizes “toughness, accountability and the highest of character,” according to a release.

Earning the starting nod last season and entering the 2021 season without having thrown a college pass, Stroud finished the campaign with 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns. He was named a Heisman Trophy finalist, earned First Team All-Big Ten Honors and won the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Award.

Babb earned his second captain nod after first receiving recognition prior to the 2021 season. Joining the program in 2018, he suffered four ACL tears—including twice in both knees— but has played in eight games and participated in preseason practices.

According to an Ohio State spokesperson, members of the Buckeyes football team vote on their captains, and Stroud received the most votes among his teammates.

Friday will return to the football field after an ACL injury forced him to miss all of last season. Across 25 games in three seasons, the Ramsey, New Jersey, native has 18 tackles and three sacks during his Buckeye career.

Eichenberg capped last season with a bang, earning Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game after recording a game-high 17 tackles, including one for loss, against No. 11 Utah. He joined the program as part of the 2019 recruiting class and has played in 14 games, redshirting his freshman season.

Moving back across the line of scrimmage after recording six tackles at linebacker in the Rose Bowl, Stover returns to the tight end room with captain recognition.

Williams joined the Ohio State program as part of the 2020 recruiting class, but redshirted during his debut season due to injury. He played in 11 games last season, making a start against the Utes in the Rose Bowl and recording six tackles and a sack.

Ohio State begins its 2022 season Sept. 3 against Notre Dame under the lights at Ohio Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.