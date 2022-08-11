Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fall

Crimes committed in the campus area and surrounding neighborhoods. Credit Madison Kinner | Assistant Campus Editor

As Ohio State reports fewer campus crimes than in past summers, the university will keep its current safety programs, surveillance and joint patrols with University Police and Columbus Division of Police officers for the fall semester.

There were 27 instances of robberies, thefts and assaults within a one-mile radius of campus from Aug. 1-9, according to the LexisNexis Community Crime Map , with 16 motor vehicle thefts as the most common crime. Robbery of an individual was the least common crime, with only one instance reported.

According to the map, fewer crimes have occurred this year compared to the same nine-day period last year, which saw 37 crimes near campus, with theft being the most common crime followed by residential burglary and motor vehicle theft.

This follows a trend of lower crime rates around campus. During the first five months of 2022, crimes committed in the campus area fell to its lowest number in 10 years.

Even with lower crime rates, Ohio State will maintain the numerous safety measures implemented last year — including Buckeye Block Watch, a partnership with Community Crime Patro l and expanded hours for the Lyft Ride Smart at Ohio State program for students.

These measures came after a parent group , Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State, urged the university to make a change after six neighborhood safety notices were issued in August and five in September 2021.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email the university has expanded their Columbus joint patrol program , which includes a collaboration between Columbus Police and University Police to patrol the immediate off-campus area. The program is now expanded to three university police officers, each working with one of three Columbus Police officers.

Hedman said this expansion is a part of a larger effort to make the campus area safer.

“This initiative is part of a comprehensive approach that includes improved lighting, additional surveillance cameras and license plate readers and expanded non-police security patrols that bring university resources into the areas where many of our students live,” Hedman said.

Hedman also said the university has been working to make campus itself safer, which includes better monitoring of parking garages following multiple car break-ins that occurred this past spring.

“On campus, we’ve also completed installation of surveillance cameras at all campus parking garages to complement the more than 4,000 cameras already in service,” Hedman said.

In addition to Ohio State’s safety measures, Hedman said the university encourages students, faculty and staff to take measures to keep themselves safe.

“We all have a role in creating and supporting a safe and welcoming campus,” Hedman said. “We ask students, faculty and staff to do their part by locking doors and windows at home and securing motor vehicles, traveling groups and paying attention to their surroundings to enhance the safety of all Buckeyes.”

This story was updated at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 to more accurately reflect the Columbus joint program.